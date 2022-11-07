10 autumnal nail art ideas to try this November 2022

It’s nearly the end of the year, and the start of the festive season. It’s high time for a manicure. Here are our favourite nail art ideas to try this November.

We’re embracing the idea of autumn and fall this month and going for warm hues, soft colourways, and more gentle nail art ideas this November. As we slowly ease into the last few weeks of the year, we want our manicure to be accompanying of the hosting, feasting, and celebrating we will be doing.

Whether you prefer minimal designs, or bigger and bolder details, here are some of our top picks for nail art ideas this November.

10 autumnal nail art ideas to try this November

A French manicure, but make it fall appropriate

Checks and swirls are very in this season

Neutral French manicure with a toasty twist

Funky swirls

Matte nails in cosy brown

Get preppy with it

For those who prefer the trippy route

Between minimalist and maximalist

Tortoise shell tips

Don’t get green with envy this season, but do paint your nails this shade.