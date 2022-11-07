10 autumnal nail art ideas to try this November 2022

It’s nearly the end of the year, and the start of the festive season. It’s high time for a manicure. Here are our favourite nail art ideas to try this November.
We’re embracing the idea of autumn and fall this month and going for warm hues, soft colourways, and more gentle nail art ideas this November. As we slowly ease into the last few weeks of the year, we want our manicure to be accompanying of the hosting, feasting, and celebrating we will be doing.
Whether you prefer minimal designs, or bigger and bolder details, here are some of our top picks for nail art ideas this November.