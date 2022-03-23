8 perfumes that smell as good as their bottles look

Deciding on which perfumes to buy is no different from buying an art. Because these perfume bottles will continue dressing up your vanity long after their scent fades from whichever pulse point your spritz lands on.

Social niceties go: You don’t gift perfume because unless you’re very close to said perfume-gift receiver, someone’s scent preferences are unknowable. Too personal to risk a bad present. Too intimate to risk a “Well, I guess you don’t really know me” conversation.

And yes, those are, technically, good thoughts. Thoughtful thoughts. But there are two components to a perfume: one, the scent and, two, the bottle it comes in. Now, there’s a time and place for no-frills minimalism, but if you’re not quite so sure about the scent, then you must be sure about the bottle the scent comes housed in. Get one with personality. Get one that says, “Hey! I’m really good looking!” Get one that would look incredible on any vanity, smelling great — or, alas, smelling a little stinky.

The article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.

8 perfumes that look as good as they smell