Why you need to start putting hyaluronic acid in your hair (plus, best products to try)

It’s 2022. You need to start using hyaluronic acid in your hair (yes, your hair), and here’s why.

If you have yet to use hyaluronic acid in your hair care products, this is one ingredient you’d want to start seeking out. This ingredient for hair growth claims to make your hair smooth and lustrous. It also lengthens and thickens the hair, which is something everyone desires.

Hyaluronic acid has become popular in the skincare industry because of its super hydrating and anti-ageing abilities. It’s present in just about every type of beauty product and is a key ingredient in popular dermal fillers. With such a surge in popularity, it’s no surprise that hyaluronic acid is now appearing on the ingredient lists of more and more hair care products.

How to bring hyaluronic acid into your haircare routine

Given hyaluronic acid’s moisturising properties on the skin, it stands to reason that it would help an adjacent area: the scalp. Applying skincare technology to the scalp is a current fad, but it makes a lot of sense. There is the added benefit that a healthy scalp promotes healthy hair. When it comes to healthy hair care, scalp care is essential.

For dry scalp and hair, hyaluronic acid should be combined with emollients and occlusives like oils to help lock in the hydration. But be aware that it may not be labelled “hyaluronic acid” on your product. The least expensive type of hyaluronic acid is sodium hyaluronate, which is more widely used in hair care.

Fast facts about hyaluronic acid

Type of ingredient: Humectant

Main benefits: Hydrates the hair and scalp while reducing frizziness

Who should use it: Hyaluronic acid’s moisture-binding property is beneficial to all hair types and textures by assisting in the retention of the right balance of lipids, humectants, and proteins essential for healthy hair

How often can you use it: Hyaluronic acid can be applied topically daily or as needed on wash days

Works well with: Water and Vitamin E

Don’t use with: Hyaluronic acid is compatible with the majority, if not all, of the ingredients. It is a fairly simple ingredient to include in products, which is why it is so widely utilised.

Benefits of hyaluronic acid for hair

To be clear, hyaluronic acid is a humectant, not a moisturiser. It works by retaining water and drawing moisture to the surface of the skin. This is beneficial to the hair and scalp in a variety of ways:

Hydrates the hair and scalp

It is believed that hyaluronic acid’s humectant-binding qualities work similarly on fibres as they do on the skin, helping the hair fibres retain and seal moisture from products. This also allows collagen to thrive in the skin and scalp, keeping the scalp hydrated and preventing dry scalp.

Plumps the hair

Although more research is needed, hyaluronic acid may help plump up dry, damaged hair. This plumping effect might be used to add volume to the roots, but extra ingredients would be required to properly cure the damage

Reduces frizziness

Hyaluronic acid also helps to seal the cuticle, preventing unnecessary moisture from entering and causing frizzy hair and curl shrinkage.

Revitalises high porosity hair

Dry, damaged hair can not easily retain water, but hyaluronic acid helps to fill in the cracks of the porous hair shaft and hydrate it.

Options for applying hyaluronic acid on hair:

1. Apply it to your scalp as a pre-shampoo treatment

2. Use it on wet or damp hair

3. Use it as a leave-in conditioner

4. Combine it with oils

5. Choose products formulated with hyaluronic acid

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.