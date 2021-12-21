6 eyelash extension salons in Bangkok for perfect holiday lashes

Here’s a list of the best eyelash extension salons in Bangkok to holiday-proof your lashes and help you prepare and look your best for the festive season.

Eyelashes extensions are an awesome way to recreate your own version of effortless beauty. And with the holiday season in full swing, those special peepers of yours also need extra attention to help draw attention to you in any photograph. If you have yet to get your lashes done or are still in search of the places to get the best extensions, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a roundup of the best eyelash extension salons in Bangkok to give yourself an early gift and help you sparkle this festive season.

[Hero and Featured mage Credit: Novalash Signature Studio]

Get the best eyelash extensions from these salons to rock that holiday look