6 eyelash extension salons in Bangkok for perfect holiday lashes

Here’s a list of the best eyelash extension salons in Bangkok to holiday-proof your lashes and help you prepare and look your best for the festive season.
Eyelashes extensions are an awesome way to recreate your own version of effortless beauty. And with the holiday season in full swing, those special peepers of yours also need extra attention to help draw attention to you in any photograph. If you have yet to get your lashes done or are still in search of the places to get the best extensions, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a roundup of the best eyelash extension salons in Bangkok to give yourself an early gift and help you sparkle this festive season.
[Hero and Featured mage Credit: Novalash Signature Studio]
Blanc Eyelash & Eyebrow Salon requires every beauty specialist to complete an eyelash specialist course from Blac Eyelash School in Japan. Thereby, they guarantee the best quality and level of service you’ll be getting. If you’re looking to try something bolder than the minimal style, this is it. Pro tip? Add a festive flair to your lashes with their ‘diva desire’ style. It’ll take your allure through the roof.
[Image Credit: Blanc Eyelash & Eyebrow Salon]
Lash Boutique is a favourite among Thai celebs, and if you’re lucky you might run into one of them when you’re here. They also claim to be the first in Bangkok to offer lashes made from mink fur instead of polyester. Whether you go for natural, sweet, or sexy, all of these styles will give you natural-looking holiday lashes.
[Image Credit: Lash Boutique]
There are no set formulas here at Take Care Beauty Salon & Spa. Simply just let the specialist know what kind of vibe you’re going for, because every treatment is personally designed to suit your eye shape. Moreover, they charge per strand so that will pretty much give you full control over the power of eyelash extensions as well as the money and time you’ll spend.
[Image Credit: Take Care Beauty Salon & Spa]
Novalash Signature Studio is where you can treat yourself to a fabulous eyelash extension with an unlimited number of lashes at a fixed price. Coupled with their reputable aftercare, the result is that voluminous fluff to show off on the holidays. You’ll walk out of the salon with wonderfully clean and weightless lashes.
[Image Credit: Novalash Signature Studio]
Another beauty salon specialising in natural-looking lashes that you can’t afford to miss out on is Bloom Boutique. Precision and immaculate skill are put into each and every lash, thus giving a perfect blend between the extension and your real lashes. Ideal for a sweet look during the festivities, those beautiful lashes that you’ll get will make you forget about using mascara.
[Image Credit: Bloom Boutique]
If you’re a regular commuter on the BTS and MRT, then you’ve probably walked past Lashury many times. Despite being just a station-side boutique, it’s actually a great spot for a quick yet reliable lash-lift when you’re on a tight budget or in a rush. With over 18 branches tucked in various stations, it’s a great option for keeping the look natural and easy-going throughout the holiday season.
[Image Credit: Lashury]