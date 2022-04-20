facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Grooming > 5 best hair masks to hydrate, repair, and protect your hair this summer
5 best hair masks to hydrate, repair, and protect your hair this summer
Beauty & Grooming
20 Apr 2022 09:00 AM

5 best hair masks to hydrate, repair, and protect your hair this summer

Anushka Narula
5 best hair masks to hydrate, repair, and protect your hair this summer
Beauty & Grooming
5 best hair masks to hydrate, repair, and protect your hair this summer

Dry and damaged hair is no fun, but luckily these nourishing hair masks can come to the rescue.

There’s absolutely no big deal about your floppy curls, fried ends, or bleached hair. These hair masks for damaged and dry hair can help. They work rapidly to mend split ends and restore softness since they are enriched with nourishing oils and intensely moisturising ingredients. Continue reading to find out which product is ideal for your hair.

There are several contributing reasons to dry hair, ranging from heat styling to bleaching. It’s a condition that also has a slew of unappealing side effects, such as frizz, flyaways, colour fading, and breakages, all of which we’d want to avoid at all costs. One of the most effective methods to combat dryness is to use a good hair mask packed with nourishing nutrients. Check out our top picks for the best products to hydrate, repair, and protect your hair.

[Featured Image Credit: Olaplex

The best hair masks to repair damaged hair

Jump To / Table of Contents

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

1 /5

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

The Olaplex Hair Perfector is without a doubt one of the best hair masks for restoring dry, damaged, and dull hair. The novel technique works by repairing and rebuilding disulfide bonds that have been disrupted in your hair, most typically as a result of dyeing and bleaching. Use it on a daily basis to counteract indications of ageing and restore hydration levels.

Price:
THB 1,400
shop here
Briogeo Superfoods Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfoods Hair Mask

2 /5

Briogeo Superfoods Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfoods Hair Mask

Its ingredients list reads like a Pinterest recipe: avocado oil to nourish and condition, kiwi fruit and spinach extract rich in protective antioxidants, plus chia seeds and cocoa seed butter to help lock in and retain moisture. After applying, your hair will noticeably become softer and shinier.

Price:
THB 1,380
shop here
Living Proof Restore Repair Mask

3 /5

Living Proof Restore Repair Mask

Your ticket to head-turning hair, Living Proof boasts a buffet of never-before-used ingredients and technologies developed by a suite of world-class scientists and beauty experts. The brand has abandoned the typical hair care ‘recipe’, choosing instead to approach your hair’s health (and appearance!) from pharmaceutical, medical and biotech perspectives – with advice from the world’s greatest stylists and industry veterans.

Price:
THB 1,460
shop here
Coco & Eve Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque

4 /5

Coco & Eve Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque

Have extra-long hair that might need some detangling? Take advantage of the restorative benefits of coconut, shea butter, and argan oil, which are all included in this best-selling, cult favourite mask.

Price:
THB 1,500
shop here
Ouai Treatment Mask for Fine and Medium Hair

5 /5

Ouai Treatment Mask for Fine and Medium Hair

Brittle, lacklustre lengths? It’s time to call in for damage control, and the Treatment Mask by Ouai will hydrate, fight frizz and condition with a medley of nourishing ingredients – all held in 100% recyclable packaging.

Price:
THB 1,470
shop here

Th article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.

Beauty Grooming Hair Haircare Hair Masks
You might also like ...
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
Fashion Beauty
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.