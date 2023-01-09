The best nail art ideas to try right now
Time to hit the salon! Here are some of the best nail art ideas to try right now, whether it’s a twist on the classic French mani, or a cheeky themed design.
The best nail art ideas to try this January
New year, new nails. This January, we’re all about fresh bursts of energy and colourful flushes. Starting the year on a bright note, our nail art ideas this month embrace classic silhouettes, whilst still remaining playful. There should be no January Blues around here, especially not with this nail art.