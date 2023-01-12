10 Year of the Rabbit nail art ideas to show your manicurist now

Are you ready to rabbit it up on your nails? The Chinese New Year begins on 22 January, so it’s time to head to the nail salon and get Year of the Rabbit themed nails. Here are some nail art ideas.

Our favourite way to enjoy any festivity is with some themed nail art. Even though Chinese New Year is famously a red-and-gold affair, why not go the extra mile this year with a Year of the Rabbit manicure? Let these nail artists and nail art lovers inspire you, and begin the new year in style. Who knows? They might just bring you extra luck in the Year of the Rabbit.

Chinese New Year and Year of the Rabbit nail art ideas to try this month

Keep it delicate and classic with florals

Bring a bit of golden confetti to the party

Don’t forget that red is the luckiest colour of them all

The cutest way to embrace the Year of the Rabbit

Gold leaf art is a minimalist yet chic way to embrace the festival

For those who like it very artsy

For those who prefer traditional symbols

Pastel pink is a delicate way to show off your Chinese New Year nails

Maximalist designs

Wishing you a sparkly Chinese New Year!