Everything to know about heat protection sprays for your haircare

We already have SPF to protect our faces from the sun, heat, and pollution, but what about our hair? Well, consider the latest trend of heat protectants, or heat protection spray, to be SPF for your hair.

In the same way that sunscreen protects your skin from sun damage, a heat protectant protects your hair from heat damage. High heat from a curling iron, hair straightener, or blow dryer can damage your hair’s outer cuticle, causing dryness, split ends, and breakage. Here are the best heat protectants available right now, as well as the most important things to know about using a heat protectant.

Everything to know about heat protection spray

According to hairstylists, heat protectants work by coating the hair with a protective layer of oils (such as coconut oil and sunflower oil) and/or silicones (such as dimethicone or cyclomethicone). A heat protectant is often applied to damp hair immediately after washing and before blow drying or styling with a hot tool.

Benefits of using a heat protectant on hair

They work like physical sunscreens

You know how zinc acts as a barrier between your skin and the sun? Silicones in heat protectors have the same effect on your hair. They provide a protective layer over the hair strand’s cuticle, shielding it from the heat of your hair tools. On the back of the bottle, check for silicones that are water-soluble, such as dimethicone copolyol, stearoxy dimethicone, and behenoxy dimethicone.

Heat protectors, like sunscreen, establish a barrier that protects against free radical damage produced by UV radiation.

Provides and traps moisture

Heat protectors are similar to conditioner, but lighter. All of the vitamins and fatty acids in the spray/lotion provide the hair with a tall glass of water. As a result, you receive a bouncy, healthy blow dry. It is also effective in retaining moisture. When you use a heat protectant, it immediately develops a layer over the hair shaft, locking in moisture. Similar to how a sleeping bag locks in heat.

They feature oils and silicones to protect the hair

Oils, contrary to common opinion, are not the devil when it comes to heat prep. Yes, heavy, unrefined coconut oil and the like are too dense and can cause the hair to sizzle when used with hot tongs, but hair oil formulas are now so refined and light-weight that the benefits far exceed the drawbacks. Look for grape-seed oil, avocado oil, and argan oil.

How to choose the best heat protectant for hair?

Consider your hair type or pattern

Most heat protectants are available in spray, cream, or serum form, so pick the formula that best matches your hair type and texture. For full and bouncy curls, experts recommend using a cream-based heat protectant right out of the shower and then diffusing with a blow dryer. If you want a bounce in your blowout, apply a lightweight heat protectant spray like Moroccanoil Protect And Prevent Spray (Shop for Rs 2,340 @Tata CLiQ Luxury.) Try a heat protectant serum if you want a razor-straight finish with a lot of shine. And what if you have thick hair? As per hairstylists, a heat protectant balm may be the best option. It will give your hair a super-smooth and just the right finish.

Determine the degree of protection you require and how frequently you use heat-styling equipment

Since not all heat protectants offer the same amount of heat protection, you should examine the product label or web description for the specific degrees of protection a formula offers before purchasing. So, if you want to use your wand or flat iron at higher temperatures, such as 400 or 425 degrees, make sure your heat protectant can provide the same level of protection, if not more.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock