Home > Beauty & Grooming > Grooming > 10 festive nail art ideas to try this December 2021
Beauty & Grooming
01 Dec 2021

10 festive nail art ideas to try this December 2021

Browse gallery
10 festive nail art ideas to try this December 2021
Lifestyle Asia
10 festive nail art ideas to try this December 2021
Beauty & Grooming
10 festive nail art ideas to try this December 2021

Are you getting into the festive spirit? Here are 10 festive nail art ideas to try this December 2021.

Whether you’re the kind of person who has thoroughly decked the halls and is visiting all the Christmas markets about town, or you’re the kind of person who relates more to the Grinch, these nail art ideas hold a little something for everyone this month. Featuring intricate drawings of snowmen and Santa, or warmer colours and glittery trimmings, here’s the best way to glam up this winter. Some super obvious designs, others more subtle, here’s our pick of the best nail art ideas this December 2021.

Beauty Grooming Nails Nail Art
You might also like ...
Lifestyle Asia
Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.
Luxury

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk