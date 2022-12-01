10 festive nail art ideas that’ll make everything merry and bright

The end of the year is fast approaching, and it’s time to let your nail art know. Here are 10 festive nail art ideas to inspire you this season.

It’s always fun to paint your nails around a theme, and the festive season presents many options. Whether you go all out with a Rudolph sticker and Santa’s sleigh, or you stick to a more minimal snowflake design, there’s a little something for everyone here.

Shades of red, sparkling glitters, and plenty of Christmas cheer. Our selection of festive nail art ideas is here.

10 festive nail art ideas to try this December

A French manicure with a festive twist

Red half moons for something more abstract

Starry night-inspired nails

Minimal Santa nails

Minimal Santa nails with glitter

Gift-wrapped and blinged out

Candy cane themes

Sparkly reindeer

Minimal, elegant gold

Silver tips for party time

And sleepy sparkly eyes, which is how we will likely feel by the end of December