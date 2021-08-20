Your step-by-step guide to detangling hair

At times, no matter what hair type you have, everyone’s hair becomes twisted into knots. And while the detangling process definitely requires a hairbrush, that’s not the only tool you’ll need. The key to detangling hair correctly is a good conditioner— you need to apply it generously from root to tip. “Sometimes hair becomes matted when the products are not applied correctly,” says Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, a celebrity stylist, the founder of TSD Hair, and a Tangle Teezer brand ambassador. “If there isn’t enough conditioner or you aren’t using the right type of product, hair tends to draw up in knots.”

Ahead, we share a general guide to detangling your hair.

Begin the detangling process when hair is wet

Whether you have hair that’s fine and straight or thick and curly, Anthony Cole, a Sebastian Professional top artist, recommends detangling strands when they are wet. Where you begin the detangling process is also critical: “Start at the ends and work your way to the top,” adds Sturdivant-Drew, who takes this approach with all types and textures. “The key to detangling straight hair is not to yank or pull through the hair roughly, because you will shed more strands.”

Better yet, tackle this task in the shower

According to Cole, you can actually begin the detangling process during your wash routine. Start by washing your scalp with your preferred shampoo; then rinse and apply conditioner. With the conditioner still in your hair, comb from the ends up to the roots. After you rinse, opt for a treatment; the Sebastian Professional Potion 9 is his go-to leave-in product. “It is infused with nine botanical extracts, which help add moisture and restore and rejuvenate undernourished hair,” he says. Those with finer hair types might not need to physically brush their strands in the shower, since their conditioning products should do the job. Post-wash, “part the hair into sections and brush it through from the ends to the roots,” Sturdivant-Drew advises.

Use the best tools to remove tangles

If you have a curl pattern, you need to take particular care when undoing any formed knots, say our experts. Sturdivant-Drew recommends using a conditioner on wet or dry hair (if it isn’t wash day!) to get the roots and ends nice and soft before going in with a detangling brush. She suggests the Tangle Teezer Original Detangling Brush, which will glide through all hair types with ease.

