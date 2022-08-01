facebook
10 nail art ideas to try this August, come rain or come shine
If August is to be anything like July, we’re going to be spending a lot of time hiding out from the rain. At least we’ll be doing it with some great nail art to suit. Here are some fabulous manicure ideas for the month of August.

This month, we’re all about embracing the rainy season in Thailand whilst still giving a nod to the bright summer colours of the months passed. Playful designs and minimalist waves are taking over our nails, as refreshing pops of colour and clever twists on the classic French manicure continue to inspire us.

Come rain or come shine, be sure to bookmark and screenshot your favourite styles, and check out some of our favourite nail art for August 2022 below.

10 nail art ideas to try this August 2022

For a touch of colour and Marimekko-like influence

Bold neon zebra print for bold individuals

An artistic take on the classic French manicure

Vibrant and abstract artsy

Have you ever tried out a middle strip manicure?

We’re still loving swirls

Rainbow colours for the rainy season

Delicate florals

For when you seek a hint of positivity

Contemporary marbling

