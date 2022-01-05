10 nail art ideas to check out this January 2022

Wearing cool and sophisticated nail art is a perfect way to elevate your look upon kickstarting the new year. Here’s your dose of nail art inspiration for January 2022.

The beginning of a new year often has us feeling like starting off fresh by adopting new habits, getting rid of old ones, and most commonly, rocking a new look. While some seriously invest more time in working out and others buy new clothes to up their fashion game, why not start with a new year manicure in a colour that’s new to you? From classic patterns to eye-catching designs that will make you feel the opposite of boring, here’s a gallery of our nail art ideas to help up your nail art game and brighten your mood for 2022.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Instagram @unistella_kr]