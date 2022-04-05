10 nail art ideas to try in April 2022 for Songkran, Easter, and beyond

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to get your nails done. Here are 10 nail art ideas to try this April 2022, for Songkran, for Easter, and for everything else.

For Thailand, Songkran marks one of the most colourful celebrations in the year, as floral shirts come out and a slew of public holidays means we can finally get some well-deserved rest. Whilst it is important you celebrate safely this year (Covid-19 is still around, lest we forget), this doesn’t mean your nails can’t go into full celebration mode.

From bright and bold colours to minimalist pearl and jewel-studded embellishments, here are 10 nail art ideas to bookmark for April 2022. DIY them yourself at home, or screenshot them for your manicurist at the salon. Whichever way you choose to do it, go all out with a magnificent mani this month.