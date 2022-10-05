facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Grooming > 12 sleek and spooky nail art ideas to try this October 2022
Beauty & Grooming
05 Oct 2022

12 sleek and spooky nail art ideas to try this October 2022

Browse gallery
12 sleek and spooky nail art ideas to try this October 2022
Lifestyle Asia
12 sleek and spooky nail art ideas to try this October 2022
Beauty & Grooming
12 sleek and spooky nail art ideas to try this October 2022

Autumnal colours (even though we don’t really have that here) and Halloween themes (even though we don’t really celebrate that here) reign supreme for nail art ideas this October. Here’s your monthly dose of inspiration. 

Whilst “autumn” here looks more like an extended rainy season, we’re always finding ways to get creative with our nail art. Thereby, mentally, we’re whisked away to Paris for Fashion Week and walks in European parks, as nail art ideas for October see warmer hues and cosier designs. 

Meanwhile, Halloween also gives us plenty of sleek and spooky nail design ideas, be it more literally with ghosts and pumpkins, or more subtly with sparkles. 

Whichever route you choose, scroll on for our top nail art ideas for October.

Grooming Nails Manicure Nail Art
You might also like ...

Lifestyle Asia

Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.