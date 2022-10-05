12 sleek and spooky nail art ideas to try this October 2022

Autumnal colours (even though we don’t really have that here) and Halloween themes (even though we don’t really celebrate that here) reign supreme for nail art ideas this October. Here’s your monthly dose of inspiration.

Whilst “autumn” here looks more like an extended rainy season, we’re always finding ways to get creative with our nail art. Thereby, mentally, we’re whisked away to Paris for Fashion Week and walks in European parks, as nail art ideas for October see warmer hues and cosier designs.

Meanwhile, Halloween also gives us plenty of sleek and spooky nail design ideas, be it more literally with ghosts and pumpkins, or more subtly with sparkles.

Whichever route you choose, scroll on for our top nail art ideas for October.