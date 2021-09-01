10 nail art ideas to try this September 2021 (whether you dare to go out or not)

Whilst beauty salons are officially allowed to open today, it’s up to you whether you’d like to brace the outdoors or remain at home. Either way, keep your nails looking fresh with this nail art inspo for September 2021.

This month, we’re into tiny details and bold colour blocking. As we pretend to have seasons and embrace the coming of fall, we’re looking to autumnal hues with remnants of the summer for our colour palette. Whether you’re seeking a starry night-inspired manicure or a loud and abstract manicure, these nail art ideas for September are sure to give you some ideas.