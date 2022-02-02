7 new fragrances to start February 2022 on the right note

It’s already the second month of the year but it’s never too late for fresh beginnings and to find your new scent. Here’s our list of top new fragrances to help you broaden your horizons this 2022.
A new year is always a great excuse for a new fragrance. After all, there are few things that define or cement a moment in your head quite like scents. Sure the same virus-related shenanigans are still here to stay, but if you, like us, are ready to write a new chapter in 2022, then you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the best new fragrances to shop this February 2022.
7 new fragrances to try this February 2022:
Rose fragrances are plenty but make no mistake, Diptyque’s latest is far from the cloying, potpourri-esque iterations out there. Best described as “an infusion of the finest damascena and centifolia roses,” the EDP is delicately floral, but also anchored by hints of lychee, the tanginess of blackcurrant and bergamot, and the green woodiness of ambroxan. The versatile fragrance is suitable for both day and night.
If you’ve always wanted to bring the zen of meditation around with you, look no further. Inspired by the fragrant, calming tea and the relaxation it brings, Matcha Meditation is an aromatic green fragrance that features top notes of green tea, bergamot, and mandarin orange, before evolving into floral notes of mate and orange blossom. The unisex scent culminates with warm, addictive notes of white chocolate, moss, and cedar, making it one of the best interpretations of matcha fragrances today.
Not exactly a brand new fragrance, but the limited edition garb that it adorns deserves a spot on this list. As part of the Dior New Look collection, the iconic fragrance from La Collection Privée now comes with a houndstooth pattern both on the bottle and case, making it one of the chicest fragrances your vanity table will see today. Inside, the elegant fragrance unfurls with top notes of citrus, before evolving into fresh floral and ambery moss notes.
If you wanted to make a lasting impression, the new Dior Homme is an EDT that rife with woody accords and masculinity. Calabrian Reggio Bergamot sets the scene with its juicy zestiness, bolstered by Italian Lemon to create a punchy opening. The freshness gives way to more lemony notes of elemi and and pink peppercorn, before the warmth of frankincense and amber take over. The charming concoction is vivacious and sophisticated, perfect for the man who’s always on the go.
Another that celebrates the beauty of this zen beverage is Le Labo’s Thé Matcha 26, which takes on the tea with a slightly different approach. Here, creamy fig notes are paired with soft vetiver and cedar wood, uplifted only slightly with bitter orange to create a romantic fragrance that’s deeply sophisticated, and is a precious reminder of all things familiar and treasured.
Hedi Slimane’s tenth addition to Celine’s Haute Parfumerie collection isn’t just simply another chic fragrance, it also draws upon his youthful days and French pride. Created as a tribute to French poet Arthur Rimbaud, the scent is rife with lavender and orris to create a gender-neutral base. Notes of neroli, musk, vanilla, and wheat accord lend depth and complexity to this quietly sophisticated fragrance.
Inspired by both the sixties and Yoko Ono’s revered 1964 book of art, music and performance instructions, Grapefruit, this fragrance is a journey into a mythic Eastern garden where the freshness of fruits, leaves, flowers, and musk are celebrated. Here, top notes of pomelo and elm shine through, before floral middle notes of Paradisone and Tuberose and Hawthorn take over. The adventure culminates with citrusy grapefruit, natural musk, and cork.
