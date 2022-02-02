7 new fragrances to start February 2022 on the right note

It’s already the second month of the year but it’s never too late for fresh beginnings and to find your new scent. Here’s our list of top new fragrances to help you broaden your horizons this 2022.

A new year is always a great excuse for a new fragrance. After all, there are few things that define or cement a moment in your head quite like scents. Sure the same virus-related shenanigans are still here to stay, but if you, like us, are ready to write a new chapter in 2022, then you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the best new fragrances to shop this February 2022.

The article first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

7 new fragrances to try this February 2022: