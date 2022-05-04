10 new nail art ideas to try this May 2022

It’s a new month, and that can only mean one thing: new nail art ideas to try this May 2022.

This month, we’re inspired by groundbreaking florals for the summer, and decorating our nails with delicate petals and bright summer colours especially. We’re still huge fans of fun nail art, and we’ve found several ways to highlight this, too. Whether you want to go bright and bold with the shade of your French mani or you want to experiment with swirls, twirls, and little stickers, there’s a little something for every nail art lover here.

Whether you go delicate with daises or vibrant with multi-colour, here are some fresh new nail art ideas to try this May 2022.