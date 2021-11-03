Hermès Beauty’s hand care range is your answer to a luxurious in-home mani pedi session

Simply called the Le Mains Hermès, the new collection was specifically designed to pamper those who obsess over having silky smooth hands and beautifully painted nails (which should be all of us, really).

This means that you can expect products like a hand cream, a nail and cuticle oil, a base coat for nails, a set of nail files, and nail enamel in 24 shades, to start of with. As with all things Hermès, every single item here has been formulated to perfection and housed within a minimalist packaging that your vanity would love.

The Complete Hand Care Cream is the first care product by Hermès Beauty and is rich with white mulberry extract, more revitalising plant actives, and shea butter to envelop your digits in a comforting blanket of moisture.

The hand cream also melts into the skin instantly without leaving a greasy residue — useful if you don’t want to leave your keyboard an oily mess afterwards. Its elegant fragrance is courtesy of Hermès perfumer Christine Nagel, who built the therapeutic scent from notes of elegant sandalwood, delicate arnica absolute with fresh rosewater, and captivating woody notes of patchouli.

The nourishing hand and cuticle oil is the next sensible step in this luxurious hand treatment. It contains five oils alongside white mulberry extract and vitamin E to hydrate and fortify the nails and surrounding skin, especially if they’ve been ravaged by the constant use of hand sanitisers. The oil too sinks into the skin immediately without a greasy residue, and leave your nails ready for the base coat and the decadent manicure that follows.

If you were immediately drawn to the 24 shades within the nail polish collection, we don’t blame you. Inspired by the brand’s universe, these colours — which includes plenty of vibrant hues like pinks, reds, blues, and greens, as well as neutrals like taupes — are equal parts sophisticated and chic. Those who’ve always admired the brand’s iconic orange boxes will be able to wear the exact shade, Orange Boite, on their nails now too.

saveOther notable details about Hermès’ nail polish include the fact that almost 70 per cent of the formula is of natural origin, and that its supple rounded brush promises precise, uniform, and long-lasting colour with every stroke.

To seal it all in, a top coat with a gel texture gives your freshly coloured nails a lasting high-gloss finish. Of course, the Maison has also included other accessories like double-sided nail files and if you can’t decide on colours, a leather-lined carousel consisting of three trays to house all 24 shades. Hand-crafted by an Hermès leather craftsman, the carousel in Terre Battue-coloured Tadelakt calfskin takes 26 hours to make and is the perfect home for the ultra-chic bottles that Hermès has come up with.

Les Mains Hermes Collection comprises of ;

Complete Hand Cream (THB 4,100)

Nails and Cuticles Nourishing Oil (THB 1,900)

Nail Enamel Base Coat (THB 1,800)

Nail Polish (THB 1,800)

Nail Top Coat (THB 1,800)

Nail File (12 per pack) (THB 1,400)