Where to finally get a pedicure in Bangkok again

In desperate need of a pedicure and a foot scrub? Check out these re-opened nail salons in Bangkok where you can finally get pampered again.
Along with the dine-in ban being lifted, beauty salons have also started re-opening their doors to the public. Prior to September 1, we’ve taken being independent to the next level by attempting to groom ourselves. Whether that was giving yourself a haircut, painting your nails, or at-home hair removal. Though some may have discovered a hidden talent, some of us have failed miserably – to quote Cindy Lauper, “time after time.”
Thereby, getting a pedicure is long overdue, to say the least. To make getting out there a little easier, here is a roundup of some of the best places to get a pedicure (or a manicure) in Bangkok, with safety measures in mind.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Karolina Grabkowska/Unsplash]
Offering all kinds of beauty and grooming services from hair and nails, to eyelashes, waxing, and makeup, organic salon The Hills is the ideal one-stop service for those emerging from lockdown. In terms of nail service, they offer all the basics: nail filing, a full-on pedicure, cuticle care, organic polish, and gel polish. However, if you’re looking to treat yourself beyond a regular pedicure, The Hills also offers the option of getting an ‘Organic Feet Spa Pedicure’ (THB 800) and paraffin wax treatment for your feet (THB 700).
Location: 5/5 Sukhumvit 49, Klongtan Nheur Wattana, Bangkok 10110
[Image credit: The Hills]
One of the top choices when it comes to nail salons, Above the Nail is a favourite among Bangkokians. If you’re one for hot nail trends and like treating your nails like a canvas, head over to this salon revered by local celebrities. Whether you have a design you’ve been picturing for months or you’re feeling creative and want to be surprised, the team will cater to your needs and wants. Apart from the essential services, the nail salon also offers a foot spa service where customers can have their feet scrubbed to sheer, sheeny perfection.
Locations: Thonglor 13, Central World, Central Eastville
[Image credit: Above the Nail]
A well-known nail salon in Bangkok, this beauty boutique has nine branches around the city. Metallic, polychromatic, crystal-studded, glitter, 3D art, water marbling: you want it, you got it. Chaba Nails & Spa also ensures the usage of quality products by sourcing the least toxic and most natural products for their customers. Want to pamper yourself beyond getting your nails done? Opt for their ‘Signature OPI Spa Pedicure’ (THB 800). This spa treatment is inclusive of spa salt bathing, heel scrub-off, cuticle care, massaging, cleansing, and more.
Locations: Siamsquare One, Central Plaza Pinklao, Central Festival Eastville, Central Westgate, Gaysorn Village, Icon Siam, Central Plaza Grand, The Mall Ngamwongwan, Central Chidlom
[Image credit: Chaba Nails & Spa]
Looking for somewhere where you can sit back and relax while getting a pedicure? Consider Hugs x Kisses Nail Bar for your next mani-pedi. A minimal-chic venue that has a balmy vibe to it, this one-stop beauty hub also makes for a good hangout location while you’re out getting your nails done with your gal pals. As the name suggests, this is not just a salon, but also a bar where complimentary iced beverages are served while the staff is nailing the designs for your pedicure (pun intended). You can also get nail treatments as well as a foot spa here.
Locations: 2nd floor, The Twenty Six, Sukhumvit 26, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok, 10110
[Image credit: Hugs x Kisses Nail Bar]
Cloudnine Nail Lab offers a wide range of services: nail trimming, filing, painting, manicure and pedicure, regular and gel polishes. If you want to pamper yourself even further, they also offer spa and massage services including foot spa, heel scrubbing, and paraffin massages. Sounds like a treat for your feet? We think so. After you’re done getting all dolled up at the nail salon, head over to their café for Instagrammable shots of your nails and enjoy their cold drinks.
Locations: Sukhumvit 23, Khlong Toei Nuea, Bangkok, 10110
[Image credit: Cloudnine Nail Lab]