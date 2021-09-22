The best hair brushes for every hair type

Using the right hair brush for your hair type can make a significant difference in your hair’s health and appearance.
Many of us may have never given much thought to the kind of hair brush we’re using. However, the wrong one can be responsible for a bad hair day or even damaged strands. Having the right brush is super crucial for your hair care. Thus, selecting the optimal one for your hair type will give you the best results. Here, we’ve curated a list according to hair type or condition and what they can do for you.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Tangle Teezer via Facebook]
Aveda Wooden Paddle Brush
Take the fear out of brushing your fine hair. The Aveda Wooden Paddle Brush is great for daily use and reducing stress to the hair. This professional brush features extended bristles that stimulate and massage the scalp, too. Perfect for smoothening hair during blow-drying to create straight styles.
[Image Credit: Aveda]
YAO Moving Square Brush Wooden Texture
The YAO Moving Square Brush Wooden Texture is ideal for managing thick hair problems. With a large number of bristles, it easily detangles thick hair without snagging or tugging. Besides the ergonomic design and antibacterial coating, it’s compatible with both wet and dry hair and can even be used for hair treatment during a shower.
[Image Credit: YAO]
Tangle Teezer Thick & Curly
If caring for your curls is giving you a hard time, opt for the Tangle Teezer Thick & Curly. It slides right through the strands and leaves your curls super-defined, tangle-free, and in uniform ringlets. Moreover, it fits comfortably in the palm of your hand and you can easily manoeuvre it, too.
[Image Credit: Tangle Teezer]
Cactus Bleo
Nourish your hair and avoid breakage with the Cactus Bleo. It provides the most gentle detangling that fights split ends and brittleness. In addition to preserving the hair structure, it has antiseptic components that prevent bacterial growth as well.
[Image Credit: Cactus]
Goody Smooth Blends Boar Ceramic Oval Cushion Brush
Thanks to its ionisation effects, the Goody Smooth Blends Boar Ceramic Oval Cushion Brush effectively tames frizz and adds finishing touches on any desired look. While it volumises your hair, it’s also ceramic-infused for a faster drying time.
[Image Credit: Goody]
Wet Brush Pro Shine Enhancer
The Wet Brush Pro Shine Enhancer is how you can achieve soft and silky looking hair. The Intelliflex and natural boar bristles work together to care for your hair roots and evenly spread your favourite hair oil to every hair strand. You’ll love the smooth polishing effect and shine that it gives for happier tresses.
[Image Credit: Wet Brush]