The best hair dryer to buy for your hair type
22 Aug 2021 03:30 PM

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
Knowing your hair condition is crucial when choosing a hair dryer. Otherwise, you might find yourself paying the price later with unwanted hair problems.

Hair dryers are becoming more and more convenient; you just have to find the right one for your hair. Luckily, the newer ones employ advanced technology that tailor to a specific hair condition. Don’t worry if you don’t know where to start, we’ll fill you in. Here, we’ve curated a list according to hair condition or hair type that you have to check out. It’ll save you so much time, energy, and effort in hunting for your hair’s soulmate.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Dyson]

For normal hair (that might need a makeover)
1
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is revolutionising the way we dry our hair. It provides a salon-quality performance that helps you to create a professional finish at home. If you’re all about straight hair, the latest flyaway attachment gives you the power to tame flyaways for a sleek and straight style. It’s an ideal finishing tool for any style.

[Image Credit: Dyson]

Price
THB 14,900
For dull hair
2
Philips Personal Hair Dryer Prestige SenselQ 

Aside from achieving a healthy look, the Philips Personal Hair Dryer Prestige SenselQ brings you a personalised drying experience. The intelligent SenseIQ technology scans the temperature of your hair and adjusts the heat more than 12,000 times per drying session. Not only does this lock in 90% of your hair’s natural moisture, but it also revives gloss. You’ll have beautiful hair that really shines.

[Image Credit: Philips]

Price
THB 5,990
For thick hair
3
Remington Air3D D7777

Opt for the Remington Air3D D7777 to dry your thick hair fast. Designed with a hollow core and a 1,600-watt max power motor, it provides evenly-heated air for quick drying. Also, the dryer grill is coated with Ceramic and Titanium to deliver smooth results for any hairstyle you create. It’ll make your life so much easier when you’re in a hurry.

[Image Credit: Remington]

Price
THB 3,990
For hair that lacks volume
4
Panasonic Nanoe EH-NA65-KL

Panasonic Nanoe EH-NA65-KL gives you the voluminous hair that you desire. It minimizes breakage from everyday brushing and enhances smoothness. Besides the various settings that it offers, there are three pro-quality Nanoe attachments to aid you to precise styling. This hair dryer is all that you need to fake a fuller look.

[Image Credit: Panasonic]

Price
THB 3,990
For frizzy hair
5
Lesasha Bio-Ceramic Hair Dryer

The Lesasha Bio-Ceramic Hair Dryer will keep your frizzy hair under control. With the ionic function, it helps to calm your frizzes and dries your hair without over-drying. In addition, it provides the moisture barrier that your dry scalp will thank you for and keeps problematic dandruff to a minimum.

[Image Credit: Lesasha]

Price
THB 2,390
For dry hair
6
Xiaomi Mijia Water Ion Electric Hair Dryer

The Xiaomi Mijia Water Ion Electric Hair Dryer features cutting-edge technology that simultaneously protects and replenishes the moisture in your hair. The built-in condensation needle converts the moisture in the air into water ions for effective hair hydration and decreased static electricity. What’s more, it’s made from lightweight and dirt-resistant materials, too.

[Image Credit: Xiaomi]

Price
THB 1,390
