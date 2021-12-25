7 hair oils for all-round soft, shiny, and Wonder Woman-like hair

We know “hair” and “oil” are two words we don’t like to see together, especially when it’s been three days since your last blow dry and you’re sticking to an updo and a silk scrunchie for the day.

But oil is not the enemy of hair.

Nobody wants their tresses to appear greasy, and hair oil products — ironically — are a great way to combat that. A tried-and-tested technique to smoothen, sustain, and nourish, hair oil treatments have been around for a very long time, and are commended for their results, spanning hair growth, nutrition, and nourishment. Just ask your grandmother.

The benefits of using hair oils are plenty, and the time to try them out now could not be more fitting. Massaging them into your ends or right into your scalp, why not test these hair oils while you’re social distancing and staying home anyway? For most of the oils linked below, you’ll simply have to apply about 15 minutes before washing, and then marvel at the results post-drying.

Cue the slow-motion Instagram videos of a flowing mane. Let’s go.

[Hero Image Credit: Ouai; Featured Image Credit: Olaplex]

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok on 28 April 2021.