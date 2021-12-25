7 hair oils for all-round soft, shiny, and Wonder Woman-like hair

We know “hair” and “oil” are two words we don’t like to see together, especially when it’s been three days since your last blow dry and you’re sticking to an updo and a silk scrunchie for the day.
But oil is not the enemy of hair.
Nobody wants their tresses to appear greasy, and hair oil products — ironically — are a great way to combat that. A tried-and-tested technique to smoothen, sustain, and nourish, hair oil treatments have been around for a very long time, and are commended for their results, spanning hair growth, nutrition, and nourishment. Just ask your grandmother.
The benefits of using hair oils are plenty, and the time to try them out now could not be more fitting. Massaging them into your ends or right into your scalp, why not test these hair oils while you’re social distancing and staying home anyway? For most of the oils linked below, you’ll simply have to apply about 15 minutes before washing, and then marvel at the results post-drying.
Cue the slow-motion Instagram videos of a flowing mane. Let’s go.
It’s hard not to love Ouai’s products, and this simple hair oil is no different. Designed to smooth frizz and seal split ends, it’s a fuss-free entry to hair oils and always highly ranked with beauty bloggers. For those who prefer some scent for their oil, there’s another version that’s infused with rose-hip, too.
Best for: Those who love millennial cult products (it’s made by the Kardashians’ hair stylist, Jen Atkin)
Star ingredients: Ama oil (for repair and shielding from humidity), borage oil (smoothing), and baobab seed oil (hydration)
How to use: Apply 1-3 drops to wet hair and let air dry
A real favourite in the haircare world, the Abyssian Original Oil is a concentrate of pure Abyssinian oil. This is combined with an ancient Mediterranean seed oil and rose extract for a deeply mystical and fantastical hair oil. We love this one for a night-time pampering.
Best for: Those who love a little romance, and are seeking a deeply nourishing treatment
Star ingredients: Crambe abyssinica seed oil (moisturises) and rosa damascena flower oil (fragrant and relaxing)
How to use: Massage 2-3 drops between your palms and then apply from the root (yup) to your hair ends, with optional scalp massaging. Use it on wet hair as a kind of conditioner before blow-drying
More than just a spooky name, VERB’s freakishly cool Ghost Oil is made with a special moringa oil blend, designed to deliver a radiant shine to all hair types, all the while protecting hair from sun damage and sun lightening.
Best for: Those who love their long, dark tresses
Star ingredients: Moringa seed oil (detangles, smoothes), bamboo extract (strengthens), and hydrolysed soy protein (moisturises)
How-to: Apply 2-3 drops to damp hair to protect it from heat styling, or apply it to dry hair for extra shine
If you suffer from can’t-be-tamed hair, this product by Briogeo could help. The lightweight hair oil is designed to de-frizz hair, leaving it with a smooth and glossy finish. Using a clinically-proven repair technology, the formula bonds split hair cuticles, and thereby can protect from future damage, too.
Best for: Those who want one oil that can do it all (it can even be used to nourish facial hair!)
Star ingredients: Ceramides and fatty acids (both restorative)
How to use: Apply a few drops to dry or damp hair from mid-length to ends, or apply to a hairbrush to help detangle hair
You know pollution is bad for your skin, but did you know that it’s bad for your hair, too? Aiming to protect your hair from environmental factors like sun, sea, wind, or even pool water, this natural oil-based formula is deeply restorative and protective. It even comes with SPF 6 sun protection (yes, for your hair), for crying out loud.
Best for: Colour-treated or over-processed hair that is often exposed to environmental triggers
Star ingredients: Lavender oil (restructuring), wheat germ oil (strengthening), olive oil (nourishing)
How-to: Apply a small amount to dry hair lengths, ends, and hairline, and leave for at least an hour before washing hair
A highly-concentrated and lightweight oil, the No.7 Bonding Oil by Olaplex is great for taming flyaways and frizz, whilst also providing protection of up to 232 degrees Celsius when used with heat styling products. A great one to consider if you’re a fan of the straightener or the curling iron.
Best for: Those who want to use oil as a styling agent
Star ingredients: Grape seed oil (anti-aging, protecting, nourishing) and fermented green tea oil (nutritious)
How to use: Apply a small amount to damp hair before styling
Whilst for many oils the hair strands are the focus of attention, the Sudtana Scalp and Roots Revival Oil spreads some of the love to the actual head, too. An editor’s personal favourite, the all-natural Thai scalp remedy is designed to nourish and promote nutrient flow, using all 100% pure and organic ingredients. Best used as a weekly treatment — or in this case, a weekly hair treat.
Best for: Those looking for all-natural, ethical, local beauty products
Star ingredients: Bergamot oil (promotes hair growth), peppermint (antimicrobial and strengthening), and turmeric root oil (prevents hair loss)
How to use: Divide hair into sections and apply 1-2 drops to each section before massaging all over scalp and hair. Leave overnight and wash with shampoo in the morning.