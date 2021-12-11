The TikTok beauty hack that every perfume lover needs to know

How can you make your perfume last longer? TikTok has the solution, and it involves a beauty and grooming item you probably already own.

Another week brings another TikTok beauty hack, this time promising to help perfume wearers enjoy their favourite fragrance all day long. Rather than dousing yourself in scent morning, noon and night, all you need is a small dab of Vaseline applied in certain strategic places.

How to make your perfume last longer, according to TikTok

How can you enjoy the scent of your favourite fragrance all day long without having to re-apply it regularly? It’s a conundrum that TikTokers seem to have been pondering, as for several weeks, users of the social media site have been sharing tips, each more crazy — but no less effective — than the next. However, one hack seems to stand out from the crowd. It relies on a surprising ingredient — Vaseline — to keep fragrance-wearers smelling good for a (very) long time.

Vaseline is actually pretty popular on TikTok, so much so that some people are prone to misusing this petroleum jelly. A few weeks ago, you may remember the latest TikTok fad was to use lube as a primer for foundation. Not such a good idea, but one which nonetheless went viral all too quickly. Today, the #vaseline hashtag counts nearly 300 million views, with videos focusing mainly on beauty tips — much to the disappointment of dermatologists — and showing a certain craze for this product.

But the latest Vaseline hack that’s gone viral in recent weeks doesn’t involve applying petroleum jelly to the face. It’s about applying a thin layer of the product to what are known as pulse points — namely the inside of the wrists and elbows, the neck, the earlobes, or, less frequently, the temples — and then spraying your perfume of the day on these same spots. Vaseline, a petrochemical derivative, is probably not your skin’s best friend. Fortunately, it can be substituted with any cream with a certain lipid content in order to fix the perfume in place.

Unlike some makeup tips, this new beauty hack is particularly quick and simple to replicate. But if you’re not sure about the pulse points, the hashtag #vaselineperfume will serve you up a host of videos on the subject. The user Erin Dugan Jurchak is one of the TikTokers who swear by this trick.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.