Try these Bangkok organic hair salons to pamper your hair

Let’s be honest here, there’s no lack of hair salon options in Bangkok, but finding one with quality treatments using organic products can be a daunting task.

This is why we’re here to help you find a healthier alternative that can guarantee a fresh hair look. Whether you’re looking for the perfect haircut, hair colouring or curling, we’ve complied a list of Bangkok organic hair salons for you to check out.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Tessa Wilson/Unsplash]

Green Pastures by Hajin

After the first successful branch, the talented Korean hair dresser, Hajin has recently opened the second hair salon in Ekkamai. Green Pastures by Hajin is perfect for those looking for a Korean-inspired salon with an indulgent haircare. Here, you can have your hair curled and coloured without harmful effects. Treat yourself to an organic loose perm to avoid the chemical damages to your hair, or select its ammonia-free colouring package for a lovely natural hair tint.

Green Pastures by Hajin, Soi Sukhumvit 49/1, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok.

Moga Aveda

Using organic and natural products from Aveda, Moga Aveda will allow you to have your hair looking both stylish and healthy. For those with dyed hair, try its Invati colour therapy for a bouncy and shiny hair look. You can also opt for its herbal-based hair products and get a complimentary scalp treatment. This hair salon’s also got a Japanese hair dressers, which is a nice option to have for those looking for a Japanese-inspired haircut.

Moga Aveda, Central Embassy, 4/F, Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok.

The Beauty Library Bangkok

An all-in-one beauty salon, The Beauty Library Bangkok does not only offer hair treatments, but also manicure, makeup and waxing sessions. The salon features an impressive selection of certified organic brands from Organic Colour Systems to Phytos. Those who’d like to recover and revitalise your hair should try Olaplex treatments, which will give your hair a seamless therapy.

The Beauty Library Bangkok, Soi Sukhumvit 33, Wattana, Klongtan Nuea, Bangkok.

Boy Rikyu by Boy Tokyo

A Japanese-inspired hair salon, Boy Rikyu by Boy Tokyo is all about enhancing your natural beauty and features, and complementing your personality and lifestyle. Whether you prefer professionals suggesting a hairstyle for you or you have a style in mind, the Japanese and Thai hair stylists will provide personalised service.

Boy Rikyu by Boy Tokyo, Sukhumvit 32, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok.

The Hills

Offering all kinds of beauty and grooming services, organic salon The Hills is the perfect one-stop service for those emerging from lockdown. From nails to eyelashes, to waxing, to makeup, and more – this full-service salon is known and loved for its use of fine, organic products. In terms of hair services, they offer: cut and styling, hair and scalp treatment, hair colouring and highlights, organic keratin, hair rebonding, hair perm, and hair extensions.

The Hills, Sukhumvit 49, Klong Tan Nuea, Wattana, Bangkok.

Zenred Salon Bangkok

A renowned salon among Bangkokians, Zenred Salon Bangkok caters to all hair types. Apart from the basic services: hair cuts, hair styling, hair colouring, highlighting, the salon also offers additional services like keratin treatments, hair extensions, and hair loss treatments. For those looking for organic products, they also offer organic hair colouring.

Zenred Salon Bangkok, Chong Nonsi, Yan Nawa, Bangkok.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok on 17 March 2018 and has since been updated for content.