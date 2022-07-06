Vitamin E oil for hair: The basics, the benefits, the best products to shop

Whilst its benefits for the face and body are known, here, we discuss the benefits of vitamin E oil for hair. From the basics to the benefits to the best products, here’s all you need to know.

Vitamin E is well recognised in the beauty world as a one-and-done vitamin that encourages supple, strong skin. What many vitamin E enthusiasts may not know is that it is also a miracle worker for hair. Anecdotally, vitamin E is said to leave hair strong, lustrous, and elastic. Here’s everything you need to know about vitamin E oil for hair.

Vitamin E oil for hair: All you need to know

The basics

Vitamin E is well known for its antioxidant properties, which help in the reduction of free radical damage and the protection of the body’s cells. Although vitamin E may be found in the supplement aisle, many brands include it into their beauty products. And for good reason!

This ingredient has long been used in dermatology to help protect the skin from ageing, irritation, and UV damage. The fat-soluble antioxidant is necessary for healthy skin and a strong immune system.

Vitamin E has recently been lauded as a panacea for transforming frizzy, damaged, unmanageable hair into glossy, luscious locks worthy of a shampoo commercial — or a sun-soaked Instagram picture.

Continue reading to find out how vitamin E’s skin-boosting properties may be used to improve hair health and promote growth.

The benefits

Hair growth

Vitamin E oil’s antioxidant properties prevent cell damage and promote hair growth. Vitamin E may contribute to a healthy scalp environment by stimulating capillaries, which improves blood flow to the scalp and promotes hair growth.

Adds shine

According to experts, one of the instant benefits of this ingredient for hair is the shine it adds to your locks. The hydration that vitamin E oil provides to the scalp and hair may aid in the maintenance of that post-salon shine.

Enhances hair strength

Vitamin E oil may help to strengthen existing hair follicles. Hair may feel stronger, according to experts, and it may also help prevent hair breakage and split ends. Vitamin E oil for hair also protects it from damage.

Improve scalp circulation

Vitamin E oil, according to experts, has been shown to increase blood circulation to the scalp. Increased blood flow promotes hair growth.

Prevents hair loss

Another benefit of this ingredient is that it might prevent the breakdown of existing hair follicles. Vitamin E contains natural antioxidant properties that may help in hair growth upkeep. According to experts, these antioxidant properties can help lower the amount of oxidative stress and free radicals that can cause hair follicle cells to break down.

The steps of usage

Vitamin E oil may be used topically and is available for dietary consumption through whole foods and supplements. If you are unable to incorporate enough Vitamin E-rich foods in your diet, experts recommend taking supplements. If you are not doing anything else topically for hair regrowth, it may be beneficial to do both.

Leave-in treatment

Experts recommend mixing 3-5 drops of vitamin E oil with a carrier oil like olive oil or coconut oil and massaging it straight into the scalp after showering. The concoction will work well as a leave-in treatment for both your hair and scalp. For people who have no known scalp sensitivity, this can be done every other day.

Shampoo and conditioner

If your current hair care products do not include vitamin E oil, you may add a few drops to your shampoo or conditioner every other day to benefit from the shine-boosting hydration benefits mentioned by many experts.

Consume foods and supplements high in vitamin E

Consuming more vitamin E oil-rich foods like leafy greens, nuts, and seeds may boost its advantages. These whole foods may have the additional benefit of improving your general health and nutrition.