What is reverse hair washing, and why does it make your hair so voluminous?

According to the experts, reverse washing may be the secret to more voluminous hair. Here’s how to go about it.

Is your hair looking lifeless or not as good as it could be? Or perhaps it feels greasy way too soon after a hair wash? Whatever the case, the sequence in which you use your in-shower haircare products could be to blame. With that in mind, we’re here to discuss the new method of reverse washing.

Reverse hair washing, the latest haircare trend to get healthy strands

When it comes to haircare, you’re probably familiar with the rinse-and-repeat routine, a deep-cleanse with shampoo, followed by a conditioner to moisturise and seal the cuticles. However, if you have fine hair that becomes limp and weighed down after every wash, you may want to change your shampooing method.

What is reverse hair washing?

From the name alone, you should be able to guess. Reverse washing is the application of products in a reversed order, starting with conditioning (usually deeper conditioning) and then following up with the cleanser or usual shampoo. Proponents of this method claim that the conditioner acts as a primer before washing, protecting the hair strand from being stripped of its natural oils by the shampoo. Those with thin hair and greasy strands can benefit from switching the order.

Pros of reverse hair washing

1. This method conditions the hair shaft without leaving a coat of conditioner on the scalp. Moreover, because reverse washing follows conditioner with shampoo, any conditioner residue that may cause bacne will be washed away as well.

2. It will help hydrate hair and restore hair health prior to the washing stage. The diameter of the hair will also increase, making each strand feel and seem bigger. As a result, the hair may look denser, particularly at the roots, which may appear lifted and not flat. In this way, reverse washing can help in masking hair thinning.

3. The hair may look cleaner for longer.

Cons of reverse hair washing

1. While reverse washing can benefit some natural hair types, those with coarse or tightly coiled hair may not get the same benefits.

2. While reverse washing might provide the illusion of thicker hair, it is not a substitute for professional hair loss treatments even if you’re using high-quality products.

How to perform reverse hair washing at home?

It’s easy to do a reverse wash. Instead of starting with shampoo, start with conditioner once you’ve soaked your hair. Massage or comb through the conditioner from the scalp to the ends of the hair for up to five minutes. Concentrate on the bottom two-thirds of the hair, which receives the least natural sebum.

After five minutes, rinse your hair with warm water and wash with a small amount of shampoo. Rinse, and voilà! If you feel reverse washing is working for your hair type, you can continue with it.

Experts recommend applying a last coat of conditioner between the shampoo and final rinse to provide a final dose of moisture to the strands. However, if that isn’t enough moisture for your curly hair, reverse washing may not be for you. Consider speaking with your hairdresser or dermatologist to determine which hair-washing routine is best for your hair.

The article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.