Salons are re-opening: where to get a bikini wax in Bangkok

Welcome back to the smoother side of life. Here’s where to get a bikini wax in Bangkok as beauty salons finally re-open.

Whilst the dine-in ban being lifted definitely caused much furore (and controversy), beauty salons re-opening have brought a strange sense of relief.

Finally, after months of growing out your tresses, you can get a haircut or a blowout. You can get your nails done. You can get the foot massage you so missed during all these months. You can also (finally) get a bikini wax.

Whilst facial treatments are still not permitted, waxing other body parts is allowed as of 1 September. Whilst many of us tried our hand at home hair removal (some even with success), it’s likely that the vast majority is looking forward to letting the professionals get back to it. Things were getting a little tropical.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best places to get a bikini (or downright Brazilian) wax in Bangkok, as beauty salons get to re-open again. You will need to make an appointment before going, and keep safety measures in mind. Then, it’s all smooth-sailing from there. Read on for the place that may best suit your budget or location, and enjoy your new ‘do.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Mathilde Langevin/Unsplash]