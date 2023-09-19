Loft Thai Spa unveils its newest branch with the ultimate couple experience

Whether you’re looking for a massage, body scrub, or a couple’s experience, Loft Thai Spa has it all, especially at its newest branch.

Just over a few months ago, Loft Thai Spa, an award-winning spa, opened its newest location, Loft Thai Spa & Wellness. Located right in the heart of Bangkok at Sukhumvit 24, their latest branch is just 50 metres from Phrom Phrong BTS. Convenient and accessible via public transport, there’s also a designated parking lot for those who prefer to drive.

[All images courtesy of Loft Thai Spa & Wellness]

Loft Thai Spa & Wellness

Now, as we live in a modern-day, fast-paced society, external and internal stressors are prone to arise. So, for those looking to escape that hectic city life whilst remaining in the city, Loft Thai Spa & Wellness is just the place. Get ready to enter the realm of relaxation and true bliss, as this spa has the best techniques for a rejuvenating journey. Whether it’s the design that provokes a sense of tranquillity or the highly skilled therapists, their newest branch can bring you back to life. And that’s what we all need when burning out and stress is everywhere. Sometimes, slowing down and allowing serenity to enter our souls is the solution, which their Sukhumvit 24 branch has to offer.

The Ultimate Couple HydroSense Experience

Besides providing various programs such as aromatherapy, body treatment, facials, and their insanely popular Thai Warrior Massage, their latest location also has a new package. Only available at Loft Thai Spa & Wellness is the “Ultimate Couple HydroSense Experience.” This luxurious package is excellent for couples seeking an intimate escape from their busy lives. Tailored-made just for two, this three-hour getaway helps lovebirds rest and reconnect through a holistic journey.

The experience begins with a soothing floral foot bath to aid in letting go of one’s troubling thoughts. Then, the couple is transferred to a private jacuzzi for hydrotherapy and chromotherapy bliss to renew their soul. Afterwards, there’s a relaxing 90-minute aromatherapy massage and a 60-minute intensive facial treatment using only premium skincare products. Culinary delights and soothing premium blends from Monsoon Tea Thailand are also included at the end.

The “Ultimate Couple HydroSense Experience” is more than just a package. It is going through a deep dive with your lover to bring in the feeling of togetherness when sometimes one’s busy life puts our hearts apart. Every element of this holistic journey was carefully designed to improve health and solidify relationships. Whether it’s the hydrotherapy, the aromatherapy, or the nourishing facial treatment, this experience is truly like no other. With ten private treatment rooms and more than 800 square metres, choosing Loft Thai Spa & Wellness will undoubtedly make one’s inner radiance shine like never before, leaving every guest feeling refreshed and reconnected.

Loft Thai Spa & Wellness, 682/6 Sukhumvit Road, Khwaeng Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei. Open daily from 10 AM to Midnight. For further information, please call +66 06 34 87 23 08 or visit their website here.