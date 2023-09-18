facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Maison Margiela opens its first flagship store in Bangkok
Maison Margiela opens its first flagship store in Bangkok
Beauty & Grooming
18 Sep 2023 03:08 PM

Maison Margiela opens its first flagship store in Bangkok

Porpor Leelasestaporn

The Parisian fashion house Maison Margiela has brought its fragrance flagship store to Emquartier, Bangkok, presenting itself as the first of its kind to integrate cutting-edge 360° digital interactivity.

With its cutting-edge  360° digital interactivity, Maison Margiela has certainly set the bar high for other fragrance houses to come. 

Maison Margiela
Image Credit: Emporium Emquartier / Facebook.

Maison Margiela opens its first flagship store in Bangkok

Located on the G/F of Emquartier, the store houses the complete REPLICA fragrance collection, featuring all 15 signature scents.  Each time you pick up the fragrance, a corresponding video will depict the memory associated with that particular scent on the screen, allowing visitors to immerse in the atmosphere and memories evoked by each fragrance. 

Maison Margiela
Image Credit: Emporium Emquartier / Facebook.

In addition, it also boasts a variety of home fragrances and body care products, ensuring customers have a holistic Maison Margiela experience.

Looking for a fragrance to boost your productivity at home? There’s a corner dedicated to home fragrances, from aromatic candles to diffusing sticks, as well as body products for the aromatic experience at the comfort of your home. 

Maison Margiela
Image Credit: Emporium Emquartier / Facebook.

For more information, visit Emquartier.

Beauty Fragrance Maison Margiela EmQuartier what's on
Maison Margiela opens its first flagship store in Bangkok

Porpor Leelasestaporn
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.