The Parisian fashion house Maison Margiela has brought its fragrance flagship store to Emquartier, Bangkok, presenting itself as the first of its kind to integrate cutting-edge 360° digital interactivity.

Maison Margiela opens its first flagship store in Bangkok

Located on the G/F of Emquartier, the store houses the complete REPLICA fragrance collection, featuring all 15 signature scents. Each time you pick up the fragrance, a corresponding video will depict the memory associated with that particular scent on the screen, allowing visitors to immerse in the atmosphere and memories evoked by each fragrance.

In addition, it also boasts a variety of home fragrances and body care products, ensuring customers have a holistic Maison Margiela experience.

Looking for a fragrance to boost your productivity at home? There’s a corner dedicated to home fragrances, from aromatic candles to diffusing sticks, as well as body products for the aromatic experience at the comfort of your home.

