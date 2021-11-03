6 beauty collabs we’re obsessed with

Who can resist an exciting beauty collaboration? With the endless launch of new makeup collections, it’s an absolute feast for our eyes. Here’s a roundup of the beauty collabs that we’re so obsessed with.

2021 is another year of exciting beauty collabs, and our eyes light up anytime we see awesome ones. It’s a popular and timeless trend among many of our favourite makeup brands, and the launch of every new collection always gets us enthusiastic. Whether it’s a beauty collab with films, sports teams, or fashion brands, all we say is that they’re simply irresistible. Here, we’ve curated the list of beauty collabs that have become our obsessions and got us head over heels for.

[Hero Image Credit: MAC/hFeatured Image Credit: Instagram @lalalalisa_m]

MAC Cosmetics x Blackpink Lisa

We all agree that Blackpink’s Lisa never fails to rule the internet. K-pop fans have already been buzzing after the makeup powerhouse MAC Cosmetics appointed her as their global ambassador. And the recent news of the beauty collab between the two has created a new wave of sensation in both the K-pop and beauty communities. Dubbed ‘Designed by Lisa’, the collection features all of her favourite products. The brand has yet to release the launch date. However, we already know that it’s going to be a sold-out beauty collab in no time.

Urban Decay x Marvel Studios’ Eternals

While we’re eagerly waiting for Eternals to go live on November 4th, Urban Decay has indulged us in a sneak peek with their exclusive beauty collab. The makeup collection spans eyeshadows, pencil liners, and creamy lipsticks. Packed full of bold and energy-charged pigments, these colours will help all the Marvel fans channel their inner superhero. Aside from making you feel immortal, they are the quintessential must-haves to create supernatural and cosmos-inspired looks.

Kylie Jenner x A Nightmare On Elm Street

Before the Halloweens, Kylie Jenner teamed up with the horror classic Nightmare on Elm Street for the funky horror-spired beauty collab. From eyeshadow palette to check jelly stain, the collection drew inspiration from the colour themes of the film. Thus, you can tell that they are hues associated with blood and flesh. On the other hand, Kylie Jenner has been looking spookier than ever with recent photos of herself soaked in faux blood. Not only are they very reminiscent of a scene in the original movie, but they are also the reason she lives up to her name as the ‘spooky queen’.

Laniege x Maison Kitsune

It’s not the first time for the K-Beauty giant when it comes to collabs. Nonetheless, we’ve got to say that this is one of the beauty collabs that is taking our beauty experience to a new level. Curated under the theme ‘Hey Neo! Let’s ChILLAX!’, the Laneige x Maison Kitsune collab depicts the lifestyle of seeking freedom and finding time to relax in our ways amid our busy daily lives. The two brands combine Laneige’s top-selling NEO Cushion with Maison Kitsune’s iconic chillax fox motif, and the limited collection comes with a fun series of merchandise. Despite going for the simple and easy-on-the-eye pastels, it certainly serves as a much-needed reminder for us to take a break whenever and however we like.

Colourpop x NBA

A beauty and sports team collab might sound very unlikely, but these two made it happen. It’s the NBA’s first foray into the beauty scene. At the same time, this also marks a better comeback for Colourpop after getting a lot of heat about their lack of colour options. They’ve created six capsule collections to represent six leading teams from the NBA league. From themed eyeshadow palettes to face stickers, there are all sorts of essentials for basketball fans to colourfully support their favourite team on game day.

JADE x Beauty Bay

Global pop star Jade Thirlwall and Beauty Bay’s collab is another one that we’re over the moon for. The celestial and astrological themed eyeshadow palette is Jade’s cosmetics partnership and represents Little Mix, her hometown, and much more. Moreover, a 42 pan combination of mattes and shimmers represent Jade’s passion for crystals, spirituality, and astrology, too. With intense yet blendable pigment formulas, it has something for everyone regardless of the makeup vibe.