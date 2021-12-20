The 9 best holiday beauty gifts for the beauty lover in your life

Another Covid-19-ridden year has passed us, but there’s plenty to look forward to with Christmas on the horizon. Here are the best holiday and Christmas beauty gift sets to gift the beauty lover in your life.
Every year, our favourite beauty brands make gift shopping an impossible affair; how tempting is it to pick up a limited edition skincare or makeup set for yourself while shopping for others? This year, it gets even harder, because there’s a bumper crop of holiday specials that make perfect holiday beauty gifts, just in time for the upcoming party season. Here’s our pick of the mix.
9 holiday beauty gifts to pick up when you go Christmas gift shopping
For that friend who’s already jet-setting off to places, La Mer’s The Radiant Hydration Collection Skincare Set couldn’t have come at a better time. The limited edition set contains three hydrating heroes — The Treatment Lotion, The Revitalizing Hydrating Serum, and The Moisturizing Soft Cream — to ensure her skin’s in top shape no matter how many plane rides she’s been on. Each are infused with the brand’s Miracle Broth, and packed in a signature bag that’s perfect for gifting.
With so many fruity offerings, we’re not surprised if you don’t know where to start with Glow Recipe. This handy midi-sized set comprises its best-sellers, from the Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser and Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask, to the Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer and Sleeping Mask. The five fruit-powered, antioxidant-rich products in here promise bouncy and healthier skin, especially useful for that friend who could use a little extra TLC.
For that friend who’s earned herself a few too many freckles from being out in the sun, Caudalie’s Vinoperfect Anti Dark Spot Solution Skincare Set has been curated to even skin tone and brighten the complexion again. The best-selling Vinoperfect Radiance Serum here is highly concentrated in Viniferine, which when used with the Dark Spot Correcting Glycolic Night Cream and Concentrated Brightening Essence can help soothe and boost radiance in the skin.
Formulated with hyaluronic acid, Okinawa algae, and other nourishing ingredients, Tatcha’s holiday trio cleanses and hydrates the skin thoroughly to give it a plump, dewy look. The best-selling formulas here come with a custom Furoshiki, a traditional Japanese wrapping cloth that’s been an integral part of gift-giving for centuries.
Lipsticks can be subjective, so buying them as a gift isn’t always a good idea. For that friend who can’t get enough of her puckers though, this Best-Sellers Kit by makeup giant MAC Cosmetics consists of three of their most acclaimed shades: Ruby Woo, Chili and Velvet Teddy. Perfect for both parties and work, this trio come in an exclusively designed royal purple frosted ombre case, and is packaged within a gift-ready kaleidoscopic box for maximum flair.
Know of someone who could use a little sparkle in their life? This makeup brush set is a gift that keeps on giving, especially since it’s sure to brighten up anyone’s spirits with its glittery handles. Four essential brushes are included here — a powder brush, liquid foundation brush, angled blush brush, and eyeshadow brush — and are each created with vegan bristles.
We all know of someone who could use a little help in the brow department. For that friend who’s always struggling, this three-piece kit contains everything she’ll need for statement-making brows. The dual-ended Brow Definer sees a triangular tip that outlines, shades, and fills, while the Brown Pen delivers hair-like detail in areas that require more fullness. Finish the ritual with the Mini Clear Brow Gel to set the look and you’ll be good to go for the rest of the day. Available in three shades of brown for any skin and hair colour.
Titillating name aside, this set is perfect for all the party-goers in your life, especially since it revolves around the brand’s award-winning Orgasm blush. Here, the universally flattering blush comes in a mini size, and is accompanied by a Mini Afterglow Lip Balm and a Mini Blush Brush for easy application anywhere.
This limited edition set comprises four new universally flattering shades that have been hand-picked by Rihanna, so you can expect poppin’ lips whichever you choose to use. The non-sticky formula lends plenty of shine to any look, and has an addictive peach-vanilla scent to make lips kissable all through the night.