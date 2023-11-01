If you’ve been looking over to Korea or the far west for beauty products, we’d like to take a moment to shine a spotlight on our own local Thai beauty brands. Some of you may have already spotted on these on Sephora’s shelves.

Skincare is the most simple way to take care of yourself, apart from indulging in good food. Over the years, the beauty market in Thailand has grown tremendously, as Thai customers learn more about the importance and power of decent skincare and makeup. These Thai beauty brands are some of the few that get it right. Their products are high-quality, practical to use, and most importantly, are made to cater to Thai skin.

[Hero image credit: Supermomthailand; featured image credit: 4u2 Cosmetics]

9 Thai beauty brands that you should know about

If you’ve seen Fyne at Sephora, be proud that it’s owned by Thai people. They focus on effective and gentle ingredients while taking a scientific approach towards their attractively designed products. Their products are cater to different skin concerns, whether it be the Ectoin Reviving Intense Moisturising Cream for those with dehydrated, dry skin, or Acne Gel with 14 herbal extracts to help clear acne.

Ingu was founded by a well-known Youtuber, Ing, who started a Youtube channel dissecting skincare product ingredients that went beyond the marketing copy. Ingu was formed with the same mindset. Each product is based on intense skin research and transparent ingredient listing. Ing believes that the right skincare routine shouldn’t be confusing. Although there aren’t many products to shop, we’re keeping an eye out for this very honest Thai beauty brand.

Vikka Skincare is founded by an anti-aging expert and owner of Kornvikka clinic, Doctor Kornvikka “Koong” Pattanapran. Therefore, all formulas are supervised by the doctor who has experience with Thai people’s skin problems. The skincare line ranges from a hyaluronic serum to an eye cream. For those who want to feel the glow from the inside out, IDAY + IYON Plus is an internet-famous supplement that acts like an edible sunscreen for your whole body.

Brushtoo, Shadetoo, and Skintoo are all subcategories of the original Brushtoo, a renowned makeup brush brand that is much loved among Thais for over a decade. After expanding to makeup and skincare products, we also can’t get over its eyeshadow palettes and Cica Anti-Acne Serum.

Srichand has been in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic business in Thailand for over 72 years, and it’s only recently that it has been reformulated and rebranded to cater to a younger generation. The all-time favourite is undeniably the Translucent Powder contained in a beautiful Thai good-old-day-style package. They also launched moisturisers, serums, and sunscreen as well.

Check out any drug stores near you and you’ll find a 4u2 corner. The brand has created waves over waves of lipstick trends on the internet, with mostly university students and first-jobbers swarming at its counters. Their lip products are available in a wide range of formulas as well as blushes. In addition to the original 4u2 makeup line, 4u2 Skin offers a more natural, feel-like-skin items from the Skintint Serum Foundation to Tone up UV Gel.

Supermom has been around long enough to cover almost every category of makeup products. If you don’t know where to start, try the Cloudy Matte Lipstick and Whipping Velvet Tint, both of which have received many positive reviews. The item that we love the most is the brush set. Their range of high-quality brushes are equivalent to those of global brands, with a minimalist design that looks great on our vanity table.

La Glace is Gen Z’s favourite makeup brand. It’s chic, playful, young, and affordable. One of the best sellers is the Black Magic Lip & Cheek pH Blush which is a pitch black jelly blush-on that turns into a glowy pink colour when in contact with your skin’s natural pH.

‘Good and cheap exists at Meilinda,’ is what the brand wants to communicate, and it turns out that it’s true. These cute little makeup items won’t break you bank and they also perform astonishingly well. Meilinda is known for its false lashes as well as the colourful eye palettes. For us, we love the liquid Dewy Blush which acts like a dupe of one famous, celebrity-owned, counter brand.

