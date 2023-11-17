All the fanciest advent calendars you can buy in Thailand right now

Make counting down to Christmas more exciting with these advent calendars 2023 available in Thailand, ranging from makeup to jewellery to chocolate.

Although the tradition of advent calendars is not so widespread in Thailand, there are still some brands that want to motivate us to get into the holiday spirit and look forward to Christmas. This is also not limited to beauty brands only, for the best advent calendars you can get your hands on in Thailand range from jewellery brands, to hotels, to a coffee brands.

[Hero and featured image credit: Anantara Siam Bangkok]

All the best advent calendars 2023 to buy in Thailand

Jo Malone Get Jo Malone’s 2023 holiday scents and more classics in a stylish advent calendar. The box includes Ginger Biscuit, Orange Bitters Cologne, Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense, English Pear & Freesia, Wood Sage & Sea Salt Hand Cream, Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense, and others. shop here

La Mer Experience 12 days of radiant skin with La Mer’s Atelier Advent Calendar, featuring 12 skincare minis. Discover favourites like the Eye Concentrate, Crème de la Mer, Revitalising Hydrating Serum, and Body Creme. shop here

Swarovski For its continuous Disney collaboration, Swarovski presents its Advent Calendar in Disney100 theme, featuring the all-time favourite characters in 22 ornaments, two necklaces, and a set of stickers. shop here

Diptyque Transform your holiday ambiance with Diptyque’s advent calendar, featuring 25 scented delights. In a beautifully calligraphed box, you’ll find surprises like Eau des Sens Eau de Toilette, Eau Rose Eau de Parfum, Mini Figuier (Fig Tree) candle, Philosykos scented soap, and more, along with a set of holiday decorations to add festive cheer. shop here

L’Occitane L’Occitane counts down to Christmas with colourful packaging from the artist Steven Wilson. Together, they present the Joy to the Holiday Premium Advent Calendar with a head-to-toe set of products. Some of the treats are the Intensive Repairing Shampoo, Immortelle Divine Cream, Almond Delightful Body Balm, Osmanthus Hand Cream, and Verbena EDT. shop here

Nespresso Choose your type of machine and pick one of Nespresso advent calendars in collaboration with Fusalp, a French tailoring brand. The 24-door box will excite you with 24 random capsules, comprising of 17 ground, 5 flavoured, and 2 decaf coffees. shop here

Kiehl’s Kiehl’s gathers only the best-selling formulas into the Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar. The artists Icinori, Mayumi Otero and Raphael Urwiller, together interpret the spirit of the festivities into a colourful 24-door box. Expect all the Kiehl’s you know here, whether that be the Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Serum, Calendula Herbal Extract Toner, or Ultra Facial Cream. shop here