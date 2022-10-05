The best 10.10 shopping deals in Thailand, from fashion to staycations

It’s time for your monthly best shopping deal roundup. 10.10 is just around the corner, and here are the best deals in Thailand.

The 10.10 sales in Thailand is happening in a few days, with deals and steals now popping up everywhere across the internet.

Check out our compendium of 10.10 to get your money’s worth this October. We will be updating this article as more deals come in, and while the golden date may not have arrived yet, 10.10 deals in Thailand are already aplenty. From fashion to makeup and tech, here are the best sales we have our eyes on.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Markus Spiske/Unsplash]

The best 10.10 deals in Thailand this 2022

Fashion

Pomelo: Up to 90% off. Use discount code 10SALETH3. A minimum purchase of THB 5500 can also grant a voucher of 25% off, for a max discount of THB 1800.

Sabina: Up to 85% off at Central.

Levi’s: Up to 50% off at Central.

Reebok: Up to 70% off at Supersports.

adidas: Up to 60% off on Central Online.

Coach: Up to 50% off stores worldwide on Central Online.

Beauty

Elemis: Sale up to 10% off with a discount coupon worth THB 700 on 10 October on Lazada.

SK-II: 5 free gifts when spending over THB 7900, and 3 more free gifts when spending over THB 11,900 on Lazada. Valid on 10-11 October.

Tom Ford Beauty: Up to 10% off on all items on M Online.

Lifestyle

Philips: Up to 50% off at Central. Valid on 10 October.

Cuizmate: Up to 80% off at Central. Valid on 10 October.

Xiaomi: Up to 65% off at Central. Valid on 10 October.

Lego: Up to 50% off at Central. Valid on 10 October.

Lenovo: Up to THB 25,100 off on new products. Free RAM & SSD upgrade at 20% off when you customise your laptop, plus 1 Year Smart Performance for THB 30. Free shipping on all orders. Valid on 10 October.

LG: Up to 40% off on Power Buy. Valid on 10 October.

Tefal: Up to 50% off on Power Buy. Valid on 10 October.

Hitachi: Up to 30% off on Power Buy. Valid on 10 October.

Electrolux: Up to 60% off on Power Buy. Valid on 10 October.

Shopee: 50% off at various brands. Valid on 10 October.

Lazada: Various deals on various brands. Valid on 10 October.

Staycations and hotel deals

Banyan Tree Bangkok: One-night stays from THB 4999, with breakfast for two. One-night stays from THB 7999, with breakfast for two, all you can eat dimsum at Bai Yun, and sunset drinks. Valid between 4-13 October 2022, for stays until 31 March 2023. Blackout dates apply.

Siam Kempinski: Up to 29% off on Sunday Brunch with Champagne at ALaTi.

137 Pillars Suites & Residences: Various deals, from dining to stays and spa. Valid between 3-14 October, for use until 23 December 2022.

The Sukhothai Bangkok: Various deals, from dining to stays and spa. Dates differ.

Auriga Wellness at Capella Bangkok: Various 90-minute spa treatments at THB 3100 (from THB 5297).

Panpuri Organic Spa at Park Hyatt: 90-minute personalised massage at THB 3300 (from THB 5414), or 60-minute beauty sleep meditation massage at THB 4000 (from THB 5886). Valid between 4-18 October 2023, for use until 31 March 2023. Blackout dates apply.

Clinique La Prairie: Various treatments at almost 40% off. Valid from 4-13 October for treatments until 30 April 2023. Blackout dates apply.

The Athenee Hotel: 60-minute ancient Thai massage at THB 1210 (from THB 2943), and 60-minute Siamese flora massage (body oil) at THB 1410 (from THB 3413). Vouchers are available for use Monday-Thursday only, for use until 31 March 2023.

Rang Mahal: Buy THB 1000 voucher, receive THB 1500 credit. Valid on 10 October 2022, for use until 31 October 2022.

Pullman Bangkok Hotel G: Deals from THB 3200 net/night. Valid for stays until 31 January 2023. Blackout dates apply.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Koh Samui: Suite room stays from THB 4000/night. Valid between 4-20 October 2022, for stays until 23 December 2022.