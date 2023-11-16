All the best beauty advent calendars in 2023 for your vanity kit

Have you been holding back the urge to splurge on skincare, makeup, fragrances all this time? The beauty advent calendars that only come out this festive season are great excuses for you to spend all the money you’ve been saving. Why not? It’s the holiday season after all.

It’s a tradition for several brands, not limited to beauty, to launch their special treasure boxes right before the Christmas season. Although the ritual of advent calendars is not so popular in Thailand, and most of them are not available for sale in our country, you can still get your hands on these exclusive boxes on international websites. Or, keep it on the topmost of your mind when you’re doing your shopping overseas this holiday break.

[Hero and featured image credit: Dior]

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars to Splurge on This 2023

Ja Malone If you love Jo Malone’s 2023 holiday scents, grab this, plus several other classics, in this elegant but adorable advent calendar. Contained in the box are Ginger Biscuit, Orange Bitters Cologne, Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense, English Pear & Freesia, Wood Sage & Sea Salt Hand Cream, and the Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense, among others. shop here

Dr. Barbara Sturm Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Advent Calendar 2023 contains a long, long list of body, face, and hair products including all-time favourites. You’ll find Super Anti-Aging Cleansing Cream, Face Cream, Super Anti-Aging Night Cream, Anti-Aging Body Cream, and Balancing Toner all in deluxe size. These will accompany Glow Drops and Super Anti-Aging Hand Cream in full size plus other mini products. shop here

La Mer The Atelier Advent Calendar from La Mer walks you through 12 days of skin luminosity with 12 skincare minis. Some highlights are the Eye Concentrate, the Crème de la Mer, the Revitalising Hydrating Serum, and the Body Creme. shop here

YSL Beauty YSL condenses all of its most iconic makeup, fragrances and skincare products into this elegant white box. There are 24 pieces of mixed full size and minis, including the famous Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm in shade 121 and 150, the Slim Velvet Radical in shade 21, and the Slim Classic Matte Lipstick in Shade 1966 Rouge Libre. shop here

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury names its 12-door advent calendar the Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets this year. The highlights have got to be the Hot Lips 2 in Glowing Jen and Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir in full size. If you’re curious about the internet-famous Beauty Light Wand and Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand, they’re also included here as well. shop here

Bobbi Brown Feel the 12 Days of Glow in Bobbi Brown’s octagon-shaped advent calendar with three full-size items: the Extra Lip Tint in Bare Raspberry, Smokey Eye Mascara, and Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Moonstone. Our favourites, Crushed Lip Colour in Ruby and Vitamin Enriched Face Base are also part of the gift box. shop here

Dior The House of Dior presents a stunning Le 30 Montaigne Advent Calendar that recreates its own boutique on 30 Avenue Montaigne. The clean white facade opens up to 24 magnificent fragrances, makeups, skincare products, nail polishes, and scented candles. What we’re looking forward to is the J’adore and Miss Dior Fragrance, Bright Nail Polish #999, and Blue Star Lipstick #999. shop here

Fresh Fresh’s Advent Calendar Skincare Set is a divine gift for those who love the Black Tea series. Included in the 24-piece collection are Black Tea Age-Delay Eye Cream, Ceramide Anti-Aging Moisturiser, Corset Cream Firming Moisturiser, Peptide Firming Overnight Mask, as well as the iconic Sugar Papaya Tinted Lip Balm, and more. shop here

Sephora Sephora combines the best of all brands in their four choices of Advent Calendars. The most intriguing one, Sephora Favourites, is a combination of 27 items that have ruled the beauty world. Highlights include: Original Beauty Blender Makeup Sponge, Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream, Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, Refy Brow Sculpt, and many others. shop here

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.