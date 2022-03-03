Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup > 8 best bronzers for a subtle sun-kissed glow this summer
8 best bronzers for a subtle sun-kissed glow this summer
Beauty & Grooming
03 Mar 2022 10:31 AM

8 best bronzers for a subtle sun-kissed glow this summer

Anushka Narula
8 best bronzers for a subtle sun-kissed glow this summer
Beauty & Grooming
8 best bronzers for a subtle sun-kissed glow this summer

As the summer approaches, we’re all about getting subtly sun-kissed skin. Here are the best bronzers we’re eyeing this 2022.

The natural summer dream aesthetic is a sun-kissed glow that adds definition and makes you look like you’ve been luxuriously sunbathing on some beautiful beach, but no tan is worth the risks of sunburns and overexposure to UV rays. Here are some bronzers to give you that perfect sun-kissed glow.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Fenty Beauty]

Best under-the-radar bronzers for summer 2022

A good bronzer can be used to add definition. It can enhance cheekbones, collarbones and the jawline. It’s all about adding light and shade, creating shapes, and achieving a natural-looking lit-from-within radiance.

How do I find the perfect bronzer?

It all comes down to working with your natural skin tone. Most experts recommend opting for a bronzer that is one or two shades darker than your actual skin tone, but it is also important to know your undertone and whether you are cool, warm, or neutral. Those with warm undertones may use golden bronzers, while those with cool undertones can choose peach tones. It might be difficult to find the perfect shade if you’re neutral, but pink tones are ideal generally.

It’s entirely up to you to decide on a level of consistency. Powder formulations are often preferred for their mattifying effect on oily skin, while cream and liquid bronzers provide a very natural, glowy look on dry or normal skin.

How do I apply bronzer?

Step 1: Dip a makeup brush in bronzer and sweep it around your cheekbones and around the perimeter of your faces, such as your temples and forehead—basically all the places where the sun typically hits.  If you like a more sculpted look, run the brush down the edge of your jawline to define it.

Step 2: The trick to achieving a natural bronze look is to blend it out—and then blend some more. Blend in small, gentle circles to soften the harsh lines and create a seamless finish.

Step 3: To avoid overdoing it with bronzer, add warmth to your nose, chin, and neck with whatever product is left on your brush.

Whether you’re looking for a glistening golden colour that serves as a fantastic highlighter or a matte brown that’s perfect for contouring, our top recommendations for the best bronzers are listed below.

The article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.

Jump To / Table of Contents

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Bronzer

1 /8

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Bronzer

Charlotte Tilbury’s bronzer is available in a variety of shades, ranging from fair to deep. True to its name, it blurs over blemishes, enhances and defines, and most significantly, it comes in a large palette that is ideal for on-the-go applications.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Bronzer
Price:
THB 2,000
Shop Here
Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream

2 /8

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream

We’re utterly charmed with this gel-cream bronzer, which glides into skin and gives a stunning glow. The only problem is that you’ll never want to finish the rather large pot.

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream
Price:
THB 2,000
Shop Here
Benefit Hoola Glow Jumbo

3 /8

Benefit Hoola Glow Jumbo

Benefit’s Hoola is a cult favourite for a reason. It includes the finest pearlescent pigments and provides a realistic glow, plus it’s quite simple to apply.

Benefit Hoola Glow Jumbo
Price:
THB 1,350
Shop Here
Fenty Beauty Contour Skinstick

4 /8

Fenty Beauty Contour Skinstick

Made to layer, the buildable cream-to-powder formula is weightless and super easy to blend but also stays put with no creasing or caking. Plus, they come in an easy-to-use stick format that’s perfect for targeted applications anywhere you want to contour.

Fenty Beauty Contour Skinstick
Price:
THB 1,160
Shop Here
M.A.C Matte Bronze Bronzing Powder

5 /8

M.A.C Matte Bronze Bronzing Powder

While this seems to be a straight powder bronzer, it actually has a creamy texture that results in the most radiant, healthy-looking skin.

M.A.C Matte Bronze Bronzing Powder
Price:
THB 1,450
Shop Here
Huda Beauty Tantour & Bronzer Cream

6 /8

Huda Beauty Tantour & Bronzer Cream

Huda’s Tantour is a simply blendable cream-to-powder product that gives you the sculpted cheekbones of your dreams with no fuss.

Huda Beauty Tantour & Bronzer Cream
Price:
THB 1,200
Shop Here
HOURGLASS Ambient Lighting Bronzer

7 /8

HOURGLASS Ambient Lighting Bronzer

If you prefer shimmering bronzers, go no further than Hourglass’ Ambient Lighting Bronzer, which gives you an immediate glow and a soft-focus finish. This is one of the best bronzers ranges for deeper skin tones too.

HOURGLASS Ambient Lighting Bronzer
Price:
THB 2,300
Shop Here
Milani Baked Bronzer

8 /8

Milani Baked Bronzer

We’re already big fans of Milani’s highlighter, so it’s no surprise that this bronzer delivers a similar lit-from-within glow. Baked on Italian terracotta tiles, it comes in three shades and goes on streak-free for a warm, natural finish.

Milani Baked Bronzer
Price:
Approx. THB 522
Shop Here
Beauty Makeup Bronzers
You might also like ...
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
Fashion Beauty
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.