The best CC creams to shop for the summer

Here are the best CC creams to shop this summer for glowing, lit-from-within skin.
If you enjoy multitasking makeup products, the foundation alternative CC cream may be just what you need to add to your glowy summer makeup routine. It may be used to protect the skin from sun damage, fine wrinkles, age spots, conceal blemishes, and even our skin tone. Continue reading to discover which option is best for you.
The difference between CC cream and BB cream
CC stands for “colour correcting” and claims to even out skin imperfections, flaws, and discolouration. (BB is an abbreviation for “beauty or blemish” balm, and BB cream is a lighter, skin-friendly alternative to foundation.) They are somewhat heavier than BB creams and are intended to reduce redness, discolouration, and symptoms of ageing. They can also cover up areas of your skin with uneven texture, such as scars or acne marks.
The best CC creams for summer
Supergoop! CC Screen SPF 50 is a super gentle, antioxidant-rich formula that delivers instant luminosity, evens out skin tone and protects from UVA and UVB rays with 100% mineral sunscreens. Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive skin, its lightweight, hydrating texture provides full coverage for a flawless-looking complexion. It’s ‘makeup meets skincare’ for every day, leaving your skin with a fresh, natural finish.
Sixteen different hues, three powerful ingredients (collagen, peptides, and niacinamide), and SPF 30? Count us in, especially considering the affordable price and flawless, streak-free application.
This well-loved CC cream provides full-coverage foundation and is enriched with collagen, peptides, and hyaluronic acid, which contributes to hydrated, healthy, and plumped-up skin.
A lightweight formula that instantly colour-corrects a range of complexion concerns, including redness, dullness and sallowness. It provides you with oil-free hydration and sunscreen, too, which means a more flawless look tomorrow. Each versatile shade is appropriate for a range of skin tones and undertones.
Optical corrector for perfect skin with a smooth, even complexion. Combines a CC cream’s skin tone correcting properties with a blur’s ability to minimize skin imperfections. In addition, special ingredients in Skin Trainer CC Blur capture the light which is then reflected on the face for a radiant glow.
This CC cream targets fine lines, wrinkles, and other ageing indicators. It also includes SPF, which is reef-safe and protects against sun damage, which can accelerate signs of ageing.
A CC cream with a non-oily texture that subtly tints skin, blurs imperfections and adapts to each and every complexion. Its pure botanical technology and a colour-control concentrate combine to unify and protect the skin, leaving it luminous, smooth and plumped.
