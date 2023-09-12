The best eyebrow pencils for fuller and defined brows

The eyes really define the face, and the key to a boots the house down mama yes gawd okrr set of eyes is a good eyebrow pencil. Read on and shop for the best eyebrow pencils on the market.

Achieving the perfect makeup involves accentuating the features of your face. And well-done eyebrow makeup does exactly that. Fuller and defined eyebrows help to enhance the shape of your face by instantly lending the right amount of sharpness to your features. For this, you only need one product — an eyebrow pencil that matches the colour of your brow and skin tone.

Most often, only professional artists ace the brow game perfectly. However, with the right eyebrow pencil, you can also define your eyebrows effortlessly.

What is an eyebrow pencil?

An eyebrow pencil is a makeup tool that can help you fill in your eyebrows to make them fuller, pigmented and defined.

What are their types?

Eyebrow pencils are available in many varieties. Retractable pencils and the ones that can be sharpened are common options. Most eyebrow pencils also come with a spoolie — a small brush used to brush the brows, fill in the product perfectly in the sparse areas and perfect your brows to the desired shape. Eyebrow pens and eyebrow gels are other popular options.

How to choose the best eyebrow pencil?

When choosing an eyebrow pencil, you need to consider a few factors:

Opt for pencils with good pigmentation, to ensure ample colour payoff in a natural way.

Pencils with precise tips can ensure accurate definition while filling in the brows.

The colour of your pencil can also determine how natural your eyebrow makeover looks. It is best to pick shades that suit your skin’s undertone.

If you have a warm undertone, pencils with warm undertones will be ideal. Similarly, if you have cool undertones, go for pencils in cool shades.

How to use an eyebrow pencil

Before starting to fill in your brows, make sure to brush them with the spoolie to get a smooth surface. Start by outlining the shape of your eyebrows. Then, fill in the sparse areas carefully, making sure to stop once you have reached the desired length. If you are a beginner, it is better to avoid filling the inner, thicker portion of your brow. Instead, begin from the middle of the brows and fill along the length of your brows till the tail.

You can also thread, wax or pluck your eyebrows for a sculpted look before beginning the eyebrow makeup.