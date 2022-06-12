As a guide for you, we’ve compiled a list of the creamiest, most hydrating concealers that will keep your undereyes fresh and plump all day. Here are the best concealers for people with dry skin.

Finding the ideal undereye concealer that ticks all the boxes — that doesn’t crease and stays fresh all day — may seem hard. While it may take some trial and error to discover the right one for you, knowing your skin type is a big help. Those with dry skin should search for creamy texture formulas that nourish rather than highlight dry, flaky patches.

According to cosmetic pros, liquid or cream concealers are often your best bet if you have dry skin. These formulas seem very natural on the skin and have long-lasting power on dry skin, allowing them to look flawless throughout the day. You should also search for concealers that include hydrating, skin-loving ingredients. Look for hyaluronic acid, peptides, and vitamin E, which may help level out imperfections.

A good concealer can hide, highlight, and clear up any imperfections, making it a real multitasking hero. In fact, concealers have become such a mainstay in most people’s make-up bags that if you’ve discovered the ideal one for you, it’ll take some major convincing to sway you away from a product that you know works. That being said, here’s a round-up of the finest concealers for dry skin.

The best concealers to shop for dry skin