The 6 best kiss-proof lipsticks to shop now
13 Sep 2023 12:35 PM

The 6 best kiss-proof lipsticks to shop now

Tipapa Chandarasrivongs
The 6 best kiss-proof lipsticks to shop now
The 6 best kiss-proof lipsticks to shop now

We all love a gorgeous lip, but finding a product that has a stunning colour that doesn’t transfer can be challenging. Luckily, we’ve got the answers. After testing and trying some products, these are our picks for the 6 best kiss-proof lipsticks. 

Kiss-proof lipsticks have become an essential makeup item. Whether for a wedding, a night out, a casual smooching session, or even daily wear, its longevity, formula, and smear-proof properties have us all hooked.Check out this list for the ultimate luscious and kiss-proof lips.  

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Megan Ruth / Unsplash]

6 best kiss-proof lipsticks to check out

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /6

MAC Locked Kiss Ink
MAC Locked Kiss Ink

Five words: Kiss-proof, transfer-proof, waterproof, and 24 hours. That sounds too good to be true, right? Well, for MAC’s Locked Kiss Ink lipstick, it’s facts. With numerous rich shades, this matte lip product not only feels weightless, but it also won’t budge (even through a heavy kissing sesh). It’s also less drying than other matte lipsticks, so whatever type of kissing you’re doing, it’s going to stay. 

[Image Credit: MAC Cosemetics]

Shop Here

2 /6

Rouge Dior Forever
Rouge Dior Forever

Another bulletproof lippie we adore is the Rouge Dior Forever lipstick. Although it’s creamy at first, once it’s set, it’s 100% matte, ultra-lasting, and transfer-proof. Try the 100 Forever Nude Look, as this shade is gorgeous. But if you’re looking for a bolder look, try the 999 Forever Dior. This red lipstick is super pigmented and flattering. Not to mention, it’ll make your teeth look really white.

[Image Credit: Dior]

Shop Here

3 /6

Make Up For Ever Rouge Artist Forever Matte
Make Up For Ever Rouge Artist Forever Matte

We adore the Make Up For Ever’s Rouge Artist Forever Matte applicator as it hugs the lips and makes applying that cupid’s bow more smoothly. The lipstick also has an easy-to-glide texture, is very pigmented, lightweight, and comfortable to wear.

[Image Credit: Sephora]

Shop Here

4 /6

3CE Blur Water Tint
3CE Blur Water Tint

Now, we can’t forget about K-Beauty for kissing. For those who like a more natural tinted look, check out 3CE’s Blur Water Tint. Starting off as a water gel-like texture, the formula dries off, giving it a powdery, soft blur finish. Although it can appear sheer at first, the result is beautiful after applying the tint a few times, when you let it dry between each coat.

[Image Credit: EVEANDBOY]

Shop Here

5 /6

ETUDE Dear Darling Water Tint
ETUDE Dear Darling Water Tint

On the more affordable side, the ETUDE Dear Darling Water Tint still works like magic. This legendary tint is watery and has a gel-like finish. It also stains well, giving the lips a natural look that lasts all day.

[Image Credit: EVEANDBOY]

Shop Here

6 /6

Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Longwear Liquid Lipcolor
Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Longwear Liquid Lipcolor

If you love a glossy lip but are scared about the transfer or smudging, run to your local drugstore to get Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Longwear Liquid Lipcolor. It’s the perfect gloss that will give you that desirable luscious pout, perfect for kissing.

[Image Credit: Maybelline]

Shop Here
The 6 best kiss-proof lipsticks to shop now

Tipapa Chandarasrivongs

Drinking is best during the day, especially when at brunch. If she's not working, catch her at the gym or socializing with friends. An introvert extrovert at heart. She's a Capricorn.

