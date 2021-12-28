The 7 best lip balms for the best midnight kiss on NYE

Whilst we don’t advocate kissing a stranger at midnight on NYE
given the ongoing state of the pandemic, we do advocate having soft lips at all times. Here are our favourite lip balms of the minute.
There’s nothing sexy about flaky, dry lips, but just because we live in a humid climate and not a dry, wintry one, it doesn’t mean that your puckers are spared from the frustration of being painfully chapped — especially if you’re in an air-conditioned room all day.
This is where lip balms come in really handy, which is why we usually keep our bags, bedside tables, and vanities stocked with an arsenal of these lip saviours. If you’re looking to restore your lips to peak health, or simply want to switch up your routine with a product that does double duty as a lip tint, you’re in luck.
These lip balms — ranging from budget to bougie — have been tried and tested to be some of the best in the market. Loaded with moisturising ingredients, they’ll keep your lips in top form, without the nasty stickiness and greasy finish that they’re typically associated with.
The 7 best lip balms to keep in your makeup stash today:
There’s a reason why this is one of the most purchased lip balm all over the world. Unlike many drugstore options
, this one coats the lips with a glossy sheen, but doesn’t feel oily at all. Instead, it lends immediate comfort to the most chapped of lips, with beeswax and vitamin E to nourish and hydrate, as well as peppermint for a burst of freshness.
Backed by 30 years of research, this lip balm promises to nourish, protect, and improve your lips’ texture with a little help from TFC8, a complex of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins, and synthesized molecules that are naturally found in your skin. Besides creating an optimal environment for repair and renewal, this luxurious balm also has vitamin E and a Plumping Complex with plant-derived collagen that enhances the skin’s natural defences against aging
and moisture loss. Vegans
will appreciate that Candelilla wax is used as a vegan alternative
to beeswax.
Rich in extracts of peony, pomegranate flower, fig blossom, and red hibiscus flower, Dior’s latest coloured lip balm delivers up to 24 hours of hydration while lending a beautiful satin sheen to lips. The light veil of colour is perfect on its own, but also acts as the perfect primer for the rest of the lipsticks in Dior’s extensive repertoire. Besides, these are refillable
so you’re doing the environment a favour too.
Those who hate the cloying glossiness that lip balms usually bring will enjoy this fancy option by Hermès
. Because it’s formulated with sesame seed and raspberry seed oil, expect well-hydrated and supple lips by the end of the day. A few shades are available here, but the Rose Tan has our hearts for its fine and delicate finish, and leaves a hint of muted pink with a matte luminosity. As always, this product comes with minimalist-chic case and a beautifully delicate fragrance.
This one by Aesop not only softens and hydrates your lips with botanical oils, but also protects lips from the sun’s damaging rays with UVA and UVB filters — perfect if you’re always outdoors. For extra chapped lips, look to the brand’s Cedar & Citrus Lip Salve instead; the richer formulation here contains emollients, as well as grapefruit rind, cedar atlas, and orange rind to nourish your lips back to health.
Another drugstore find that’s been highly raved about is Carmex’s Classic Lip Balm. Although the jar version is the most iconic, constantly sticking your grubby fingers into it can breed bacteria, so we recommend this medicated lip balm version instead. Here, the same Triple Force Formula helps protect from cold wind and dry environments, and glides on like a dream with cocoa butter, camphor, and menthol to rehydrate and soothe chapped lips. There’s also SPF 15 protection with this one.
Even Gucci Beauty recognises the importance of a good lip balm. This one gives dull, dry lips a soft tinge of colour while smoothening the surface with a lightweight, non-stick texture. Expect a floral fragrance with violet notes and a soft, fruity scent to envelop your lips here. Each of these lip balms are encased in a precious gold-toned casing that’s topped with a porcelain effect turquoise lacquered cover. Use on its own, or as a base for the rest of the lipsticks in the collection.