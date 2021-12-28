The 7 best lip balms for the best midnight kiss on NYE

Whilst we don’t advocate kissing a stranger at midnight on NYE given the ongoing state of the pandemic, we do advocate having soft lips at all times. Here are our favourite lip balms of the minute.

There’s nothing sexy about flaky, dry lips, but just because we live in a humid climate and not a dry, wintry one, it doesn’t mean that your puckers are spared from the frustration of being painfully chapped — especially if you’re in an air-conditioned room all day.

This is where lip balms come in really handy, which is why we usually keep our bags, bedside tables, and vanities stocked with an arsenal of these lip saviours. If you’re looking to restore your lips to peak health, or simply want to switch up your routine with a product that does double duty as a lip tint, you’re in luck.

These lip balms — ranging from budget to bougie — have been tried and tested to be some of the best in the market. Loaded with moisturising ingredients, they’ll keep your lips in top form, without the nasty stickiness and greasy finish that they’re typically associated with.

The 7 best lip balms to keep in your makeup stash today: