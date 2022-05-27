The best lip plumpers for the perfect pout

If you’re looking to swiftly increase the volume of your lips with minimal effort, here are the best lip plumpers that will help you achieve the perfect pout.

In a post-Kylie Jenner lip filler world, it’s not news that nearly everyone prefers fuller, pouty lips. And swiping on lip plumpers is the next best thing to scheduling an actual injection with a professional. That said, here are the best lip plumpers for achieving the pout of your dreams.

Beauty trends come and go as swiftly as the seasons, if not faster. While there will always be bizarre fads entering the beauty world at breakneck speed, one, in particular, has shown its longevity: lip enhancements.

However, there is an alternate (and less expensive) approach to perfect your pout without committing to long-term lip enhancement procedures and the large price tag that comes with the attempt: lip plumpers. The plumper, softer pout of your dreams is only a lip gloss or serum away. These formulations give your lips a slight (or not-so-subtle) tingling sensation and cause them to swell without requiring you to visit a dermatologist. We’ve rounded up the best lip plumpers to buy right now, whether you want a high-shine finish or ultimate, long-lasting hydration.

[Hero and featured image credit: MAC]

The best lip plumpers to shop now