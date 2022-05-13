The best high-end and affordable powder foundations to shop for the summer

Summer sweat is no joke, especially when it comes to makeup. Enter: powder foundations. Here are the best ones to shop for the summer.
Powder foundations are often overlooked in your makeup bag. These products, unlike many of its liquid ones, are especially great for oily, acne-prone, or sweat-prone skin types, thanks to their ability to absorb excess moisture while also providing complexion-evening coverage. Having said that, these top picks will keep shininess at bay this summer.
Powder foundations have had a moment after becoming viral on TikTok and Instagram for their ability to smooth out uneven skin. They’re also useful for on-the-go touch-ups when you want to avoid that unwanted shine. Many of these, according to cosmetic chemists, include dimethicone. This ingredient will give your skin a filter-like effect, making it look super blurred and smooth, just like an Instagrammable skin.
This type of foundation gives the skin a natural no-makeup-makeup look and are quite buildable if you want additional coverage. These foundations can be applied to the skin using any tools — a brush, sponge, or even your fingertips. So, if this concept appeals to you, we’ve compiled a list of powder foundations, both drugstore and high-end, that are especially ideal for summer.
[Hero and featured image credit: Shutterstock]
The best powder foundations for summer
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay In Place Matte Powder Foundation
- LOréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear 24H Powder Foundation
- Laura Mercier Smooth Finish Foundation Powder
- Clinique Stay-Matte Sheer Pressed Powder
- Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Custom Finish Powder Foundation
- Lancôme Dual Finish Multi-Tasking Longwear Powder Foundation
- MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation
- Dior Backstage Face Body Powder-No-Powder
- Benefit Cosmetics Hello Happy Velvet Powder Foundation
- Maybelline New York Fit Me SPF 44 Ultimate Powder Foundation
- Kiko Milano Weightless Perfection Powder Foundation
- Bareminerals Original Foundation SPF 15 Powder Foundation
- Too Faced Born This Way Pressed Powder Foundation
This lightweight, versatile formula is waterproof, sweatproof, and humidity-resistant. It minimises the appearance of pores while also controlling oil and shine. You can tailor your coverage thanks to the two-sided applicator. The refillable compact feels sleek and luxurious.
Boasting impeccable staying power, the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation Powder offers 24 hours of wear without budging. Applied wet for full coverage or dry for buildable medium, the powder foundation covers your skin like a creamy liquid and blends seamlessly to a matte finish that doesn’t feel heavy or cakey.
This revolutionary lightweight, oil-free foundation powder blurs the line between real skin and makeup, creating a natural, long-wearing, color-true veil. It effortlessly evens your complexion, smoothing and perfecting skin’s appearance without settling into fine lines.
An ideal solution for oiliness, this powder maintains a fresh look and feel, even after frequent touch-ups.
With sheer-to-medium coverage, this long-wearing creamy powder foundation synchronizes with your skin to help it resist heat, humidity, oil and motion. Blendable, buildable and smudge-proof, your skin looks and feels fresh all day long.
This top-rated Lancôme powder may be applied wet or dry, depending on your desired coverage level, and comes with its own puff and sponge for on-the-go touch-ups.
This budget-friendly, go-to delivers buildable, light-to-medium coverage that doesn’t look or feel cakey.
Whether you’re perfecting your all-natural, no make-up look or looking to set your foundation, reach for Dior Backstage’s Face & Body Powder-No-Powder for a naturally matte look. Instantly blurring imperfections for a smoother and more even complexion, this glides effortlessly over your skin to a flawless finish.
Choose your coverage with this buildable, velvety-smooth powder foundation. Lightweight & breathable, it mattifies all day yet feels creamy-soft with shea-butter extracts known to create a luxuriously smooth feel. Mirrored compact includes two custom applicators – a brush and a sponge!
Fit Me Ultimate Powder Foundation makeup smoothens and refines skin finish. This powder foundation is so refined that it fits your skin tone and texture. It contains blurring pigments that vanish pores and control oil. It does not clog pores, helps with oil control and provides SPF 44 for sun protection.
Smoothing pressed powder foundation with a matte finish and SPF 30 is ideal for summer. The enriched formula contains pomegranate extracts. The enveloping, supple texture evens out the complexion for a flawless, natural look. The foundation glides on easily and is buildable.
It buffs onto the skin like silk, giving skin a natural luminosity while feeling like you’re not wearing any makeup at all. Made from loose minerals, it gives you all the flawless coverage you want with a naturally luminous finish and no-makeup look that lasts up to eight hours. The creamy minerals diminish the appearance of imperfections without drying out the skin.
Infused with skin-loving coconut water, hyaluronic acid and alpine rose, this powder delivers full coverage so undetectable that it looks like you were born this way. Coconut water aids in delicately replenishing skin moisture levels. Alpine rose helps empower the skin’s health and resilience. Hyaluronic acid gives you a smoother, more youthful appearance. This formula helps to blur imperfections and hide redness and discolouration.
All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock
This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.