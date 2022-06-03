Primers and oily skin tend to go hand-in-hand when it comes to makeup, and here are the best ones to add to your beauty kit.

When you have oily skin, a good primer is essential for applying makeup flawlessly and keeping it from melting off throughout the day. A primer’s objective is to prime and smooth out pores before applying foundation. The final result? An even and seamless foundation base. For all folks with oily skin, we’ve compiled a list of the best primers for oily skin.

A great mattifying primer will not only tackle areas of excessive shine, but will also minimise the appearance of fine lines and pores, resulting in a smooth, unified complexion that does not feel tight or become patchy.

When looking for your best primer match, consider the end result you’re hoping to achieve. A silicone-based primer is perfect for that velvety matte, ultra-smooth texture. These compositions are silky and easily spreadable, skimming over the skin to blur pores and lines.

For acne-prone skin, a primer enriched with clarifying agents – such as witch hazel or salicylic acid – will keep your skin clear all day. Consider using a green-tinted primer for skin that is prone to irritation or flushing to neutralise redness and create a perfect canvas for your base.

[Hero image credit: Smashbox; featured image credit: Hourglass Cosmetics]

The best primers to shop for oily skin