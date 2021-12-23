Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup > The 11 best red lipsticks to wear to your festive events
The 11 best red lipsticks to wear to your festive events
Beauty & Grooming
23 Dec 2021 06:23 PM

The 11 best red lipsticks to wear to your festive events

Nikita Baruah
The 11 best red lipsticks to wear to your festive events
Beauty & Grooming
The 11 best red lipsticks to wear to your festive events

Never underestimate the power of red lipstick. It’s one of the essentials in every girl’s makeup kit, more so when party season rolls around. Here are the best red lipsticks to buy now.

The usage of red lipstick dates far back. During the early 20th century, red symbolised strength and power, especially during the time of the Suffragette movement. The colour red was feminine yet daring and powerful. It symbolised strength when women were considered inferior to men and helped them stand up for themselves.

Today, it’s one of the biggest statement looks you could wear on your face, and what better time to start than with this festive season. With gatherings and reunions aplenty, there hasn’t been a better time to revive the good ol’ days of glam than with these options now — especially when you’ve been holed up at home for far too long.

Whether you’re wearing an LBD  (make it velvet!) or the sparkliest dress in your wardrobe, here are all the best red lipsticks to add to your arsenal today.

[Hero and featured Image Credit: Maybelline]

The article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

The best red lipsticks to help you glam up for the holiday season

Jump To / Table of Contents

Dior Rouge Dior Couture Color Refillable Lipstick

1 /11

Dior Rouge Dior Couture Color Refillable Lipstick

Are you a fan of matte lipsticks? If so, Dior Rouge Dior Couture Color Refillable Lipstick is a perfect pick for you. The lipstick is highly pigmented and provides a smooth finish, and promises lasting comfort for all day wear.

[Image Credit: Dior]

Dior Rouge Dior Couture Color Refillable Lipstick
Buy Here
MAC Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo

2 /11

MAC Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo

One of MAC’s best-selling lipsticks, Ruby Woo is a beautiful shade of red that can be used as an everyday look. Each stroke provides a smooth texture, leaving your lips soft and beautiful. 

[Image Credit: MAC Cosmetics]

MAC Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo
Buy Here
Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lip Colour in Red Carpet

3 /11

Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lip Colour in Red Carpet

Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lip Colour features pure matte powder pigments that are mixed with oil-infused powders. Every use lasts up to 12 hours with a high-impact colour that is comfortable and lightweight as well. 

[Image Credit: Bobbi Brown]

Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lip Colour in Red Carpet
Buy Here
Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Colour in Love

4 /11

Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Colour in Love

Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Colour in Love provides a velvety matte colour that keeps your lips moisturised the entire time. You get full coverage with just one coat, alongside a delicious scent of creamy mango and whipped vanilla. Expect lips to remain soft and lightly scented all day.

[Image Credit: Revlon]

Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Colour in Love
Buy Here
Guerlain KissKiss Shaping Lip Colour in 331 French Kiss

5 /11

Guerlain KissKiss Shaping Lip Colour in 331 French Kiss

The Guerlain 331 French Kiss is infused with hyaluronic acid spheres that give your lips a good plump. This lipstick incorporates a few other oils as well to hydrate, enabling your lips to instantly regain softness and fullness.

[Image Credit: Guerlain]

Guerlain KissKiss Shaping Lip Colour in 331 French Kiss
Buy Here
Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick in Bawse

6 /11

Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick in Bawse

Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick is a smudge-proof matte lipstick that was formulated with Advanced Polymer Technology to ensure that it will last at least eight hours. It’ll give you a bold finish and is lightweight as well.

[Image Credit: Smashbox]

Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick in Bawse
Buy Here
Stila Beauty Boss in In the Red

7 /11

Stila Beauty Boss in In the Red

Stila Beauty Boss is a newly created next-generation lip gloss that features a pearly shine with amplified dimensions and pure colour. The luminous oils add a beautiful and natural glow and promises volume — so you can call off that lip filler appointment.

[Image Credit: Stila]

Stila Beauty Boss in In the Red
Buy Here
L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Moist Matte Lipstick in Modern Rose

8 /11

L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Moist Matte Lipstick in Modern Rose

L’Oreal Paris Modern Rose indulges your lips in vibrant shade of red. The lip formula consists of jojoba oil which is known for its moisturising properties. This lipstick will provide comfort along with an intense bold matte look. 

[Image Credit: L’Oreal Paris]

L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Moist Matte Lipstick in Modern Rose
Buy Here
Shiseido Visionary Gel Lipstick in Sleeping Dragon

9 /11

Shiseido Visionary Gel Lipstick in Sleeping Dragon

With the help of Triple Gel Technology, Shiseido Visionary Gel Lipstick in Sleeping Dragon creates a soft and comfortable look, even after six hours. 

[Image Credit: Shideiso]

Shiseido Visionary Gel Lipstick in Sleeping Dragon
Buy Here
Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Matte Lipstick in Red Rose

10 /11

Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Matte Lipstick in Red Rose

As the name suggests, Velvetines Liquid Matte guarantees to give you a velvety and luxurious feel. It lasts all day and is even smudge-proof, so, you can eat and drink without any worry. 

[Image Credit: Lime Crime]

Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Matte Lipstick in Red Rose
Buy Here
Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in El Cinco de Mayo

11 /11

Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in El Cinco de Mayo

Huda Beauty’s Power Bullet Matte Lipstick leaves a velvety touch to your lips. Intensely pigmented and long-lasting, the matte lipstick is rich and long-lasting, and promises to be ultra-comfortable, especially if you’re looking for all-day wear.

[Image Credit: Huda Beauty]

Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in El Cinco de Mayo
Buy Here
Grooming Makeup red lipsticks matte lipsticks best red lipsticks
You might also like ...
Nikita Baruah
Known for fun copies and puns, Nikita started her journey in the field of content during her under-grad. While the endless Anthropology assignments took a toll on her batchmates, she found solace in creating quirky analogies. Nikita aspires to travel the world and explore food, culture and more.
Fashion Beauty Lifestyle

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.