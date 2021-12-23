The 11 best red lipsticks to wear to your festive events

Never underestimate the power of red lipstick. It’s one of the essentials in every girl’s makeup kit, more so when party season rolls around. Here are the best red lipsticks to buy now.
The usage of red lipstick dates far back. During the early 20th century, red symbolised strength and power, especially during the time of the Suffragette movement. The colour red was feminine yet daring and powerful. It symbolised strength when women were considered inferior to men and helped them stand up for themselves.
Today, it’s one of the biggest statement looks you could wear on your face, and what better time to start than with this festive season. With gatherings and reunions aplenty, there hasn’t been a better time to revive the good ol’ days of glam than with these options now — especially when you’ve been holed up at home for far too long.
Whether you’re wearing an LBD (make it velvet!) or the sparkliest dress in your wardrobe, here are all the best red lipsticks to add to your arsenal today.
[Hero and featured Image Credit: Maybelline]
The article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.
The best red lipsticks to help you glam up for the holiday season
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Dior Rouge Dior Couture Color Refillable Lipstick
- MAC Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo
- Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lip Colour in Red Carpet
- Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Colour in Love
- Guerlain KissKiss Shaping Lip Colour in 331 French Kiss
- Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick in Bawse
- Stila Beauty Boss in In the Red
- L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Moist Matte Lipstick in Modern Rose
- Shiseido Visionary Gel Lipstick in Sleeping Dragon
- Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Matte Lipstick in Red Rose
- Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in El Cinco de Mayo
Are you a fan of matte lipsticks? If so, Dior Rouge Dior Couture Color Refillable Lipstick is a perfect pick for you. The lipstick is highly pigmented and provides a smooth finish, and promises lasting comfort for all day wear.
[Image Credit: Dior]
One of MAC’s best-selling lipsticks, Ruby Woo is a beautiful shade of red that can be used as an everyday look. Each stroke provides a smooth texture, leaving your lips soft and beautiful.
[Image Credit: MAC Cosmetics]
Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lip Colour features pure matte powder pigments that are mixed with oil-infused powders. Every use lasts up to 12 hours with a high-impact colour that is comfortable and lightweight as well.
[Image Credit: Bobbi Brown]
Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Colour in Love provides a velvety matte colour that keeps your lips moisturised the entire time. You get full coverage with just one coat, alongside a delicious scent of creamy mango and whipped vanilla. Expect lips to remain soft and lightly scented all day.
[Image Credit: Revlon]
The Guerlain 331 French Kiss is infused with hyaluronic acid spheres that give your lips a good plump. This lipstick incorporates a few other oils as well to hydrate, enabling your lips to instantly regain softness and fullness.
[Image Credit: Guerlain]
Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick is a smudge-proof matte lipstick that was formulated with Advanced Polymer Technology to ensure that it will last at least eight hours. It’ll give you a bold finish and is lightweight as well.
[Image Credit: Smashbox]
Stila Beauty Boss is a newly created next-generation lip gloss that features a pearly shine with amplified dimensions and pure colour. The luminous oils add a beautiful and natural glow and promises volume — so you can call off that lip filler appointment.
[Image Credit: Stila]
L’Oreal Paris Modern Rose indulges your lips in a vibrant shade of red. The lip formula consists of jojoba oil which is known for its moisturising properties. This lipstick will provide comfort along with an intense bold matte look.
[Image Credit: L’Oreal Paris]
With the help of Triple Gel Technology, Shiseido Visionary Gel Lipstick in Sleeping Dragon creates a soft and comfortable look, even after six hours.
[Image Credit: Shideiso]
As the name suggests, Velvetines Liquid Matte guarantees to give you a velvety and luxurious feel. It lasts all day and is even smudge-proof, so, you can eat and drink without any worry.
[Image Credit: Lime Crime]
Huda Beauty’s Power Bullet Matte Lipstick leaves a velvety touch to your lips. Intensely pigmented and long-lasting, the matte lipstick is rich and long-lasting, and promises to be ultra-comfortable, especially if you’re looking for all-day wear.
[Image Credit: Huda Beauty]