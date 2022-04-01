6 waterproof eyeliners that will hold your look this Songkran

Regardless of the makeup look you’re going for, a fine black stroke of eyeliner over your eyelids significantly adds a defining edge to your face. Be it the sexy smudged style, thin and bold lines at play or dramatic wings, your eyeliner is always meant to be on fleek for how it stitches your eye makeup together. And equally essential is that it stays intact, come rain or shine, especially during the Songkran season.
Much like your foundation or lipstick, a smudge-proof and waterproof eyeliner is an absolute makeup kit essential. And with the onset of summer now, it’s one thing you should truly be digging for.
Waterproof eyeliners resist all things water, sweat and humidity and last long, some even up to 36 hours. And if you’ve been planning to buy one with a high-strength formula that glides on easily and doesn’t budge, this list of eyeliners is what you should skim through right away.
How to the right eyeliner
The few things to keep in mind while choosing a waterproof eyeliner.
1. There are different types of eyeliners available ranging from pencil and liquid ones to gel or cream ones. And you should always pick one that you’re comfortable with. If you’re a beginner, it would be better to start with pencil kohl. You can then move on to retractable or felt-tip pen eyeliners. Once you’ve mastered them, liquid and gel-based liners would be a cakewalk for you to use.
2. You may also want to use different eyeliners according to the looks you desire. If you want thin lines, a liquid liner would be an apt choice. Since more precision is needed for winged eyeliners, a pen with a felt tip would be perfect.
3. If you’re choosing a coloured liner, pick a shade that would complement your eye colour and your skin tone instead of making you look washed out.
4. For liquid eyeliners, also take into account the finish you’re looking for between glossy and matte.
The best waterproof eyeliners for flawless eye makeup this Songkran
A highly pigmented gel-based formula that glides on easily and delivers the precision of a liquid liner, the Bobbi Brown Long Wear Gel Eyeliner will help you create any look you desire. It offers a water, sweat and humidity-resistant stay of 12 hours that won’t smudge or fade away at all.
Curated with a long-lasting gel-based formula is the Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner by Maybelline New York that’s highly popular. This waterproof and smudge proof liner glides on smoothly and delivers an excellent pigment that stays put throughout the day. It comes along with an applicator brush that makes it easier for you to try and create different looks.
Combining the ease of a pencil eyeliner and the hold of a liquid one is the L’Oréal Paris Super Liner Gel Intenza that offers a stay of up to 36 hours. While it resists water, sweat and humidity alike, it also glides on smoothly to lend a flawless finish that does not smear away. It comes with a brush that provides an easy application and can also be used to blend the liner further into the eyeshadow.
Give your eye makeup the best of everything with the M.A.C Liquidlast Liner that stays on for a good 24 hours. The rich liquid eyeliner doesn’t smudge or fade away so that you can slay all day. It’s ophthalmologically tested which makes it safe for sensitive eyes. The liner comes in seven different shades which includes metallic stunners as well.
A matte eyeliner with a waterproof formula that lasts for 24 hours, the Roller Liner by Benefit Cosmetics offers a fine and natural-looking finish. This liquid eyeliner in a pen form has a felt tip that lets you use the liner with control and precision like no other. It doesn’t smudge, flake or fade away and stays in place through day and night.
A waterproof eyeliner pen that aims at providing precise application, the Stila All Day Liquid Eyeliner literally stays on throughout the day. The pen has a marker-like felt tip that lets you create from the thinnest lines to the boldest designs with sheer ease. The liner defines your eyes beautifully all day without any sort of smudging or transfer.
FAQs
Does waterproof eyeliner stay all day?
Waterproof eyeliners do stay all day. Look for additional factors in the formula like no smudging, creasing or fading to have your eyeliner stay as it is.
Is liquid eyeliner better than pencil?
Both pencil and liquid eyeliners are used for creating different looks and hence, it all comes down to the kind of look you wish to create. While liquid eyeliners are perfect for creating wings and thin or bold lines in a stroke, pencil liners are rather apt for smudging, blending and using on waterlines. Furthermore, pencil eyeliners are perfect for beginners as it gives more control than liquid or gel-based ones.
Are waterproof eyeliners smudge-proof?
While most of the waterproof formulas are also smudge-proof, your liner still might smudge after a few hours if you have oily eyelids. The key is to prep your lids with a primer and powder them before applying eyeliner. Invest in a good quality long-lasting, waterproof and smudge-free eyeliner.
How to remove waterproof eyeliners?
Waterproof eyeliners can be removed using makeup cleansers and removers that are meant specifically for this purpose. Milk or cream-based cleansers, micellar water or cleansing oils are some of the products you can try.