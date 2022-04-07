Waterproof makeup products that won’t budge this Songkran

Along with everything else, the makeup industry is going through a significant change. One of the biggest advancements is waterproof makeup products. This creation is undoubtedly a game-changer for those who apply makeup regularly, and especially for those who are wearing makeup during the Songkran season.

Wearing makeup that washes away easily sounds good, but not so much, when you want it last long. In such a situation, makeup that is waterproof comes to the rescue. Use and demand for waterproof makeup products rise more during the summer, as ladies love hitting the beaches or having a pool party.

Almost every beauty brand has introduced a range of makeup products that are waterproof. And it can be confusing to find out which is the best brand or product. In addition to it, misleading advertisements make it harder to choose from a varied range.

If you are someone who is in search of the best waterproof makeup that will suit your skin tone and skin type, look no further. We have created a list with some of the best and most popular products available on the market. Let us have a look.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: It Cosmetics]

Waterproof makeup products to try this Songkran