Waterproof makeup products that won’t budge this Songkran

Along with everything else, the makeup industry is going through a significant change. One of the biggest advancements is waterproof makeup products. This creation is undoubtedly a game-changer for those who apply makeup regularly, and especially for those who are wearing makeup during the Songkran season.
Wearing makeup that washes away easily sounds good, but not so much, when you want it last long. In such a situation, makeup that is waterproof comes to the rescue. Use and demand for waterproof makeup products rise more during the summer, as ladies love hitting the beaches or having a pool party.
Almost every beauty brand has introduced a range of makeup products that are waterproof. And it can be confusing to find out which is the best brand or product. In addition to it, misleading advertisements make it harder to choose from a varied range.
If you are someone who is in search of the best waterproof makeup that will suit your skin tone and skin type, look no further. We have created a list with some of the best and most popular products available on the market. Let us have a look.
Waterproof makeup products to try this Songkran
Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
Say hello to this highly-pigmented matte lipstick from Maybelline that comes in 40 unique and vibrant shades. Colour your lips in a classic red or a bold purple and make your own fashion statement. The arrow applicator helps you glide the solution smoothly across your lips to give it a flawless finish and long-lasting colour.
L’Oréal Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lipstick
Looking for a long-lasting lipstick with rich pigmentation? Well, L’Oréal’s matte liquid lipstick is the answer . The product comes with a pro-sculpt applicator for precise and flawless application. The lipstick remains intact for 16 hours straight and is available in 7 subtle yet vibrant shades.
Nyx Professional Makeup Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color
Here’s a 100% vegan high shine lip colour from Nyx Cosmetics that’ll give your lips the ‘oomph’ factor. Formulated with skin-friendly essential oils, the lipstick prevents your lips from getting chapped and lends a deep hue that stays on for long hours. It doesn’t fade easily and is suitable to be worn under masks.
Milani The Waterproof One Mascara
Get hold of the Milani Waterproof Mascara and let your eyes do all the talking! Coat your lashes in black and add some volume to them. The mascara doesn’t form any clumps or flakes while giving you a long-lasting effect round the clock. The product is cruelty-free and vegan.
Kiko Milano Unmeasurable Length Waterproof Mascara
Formulated with a mix of floral waxes, Kiko Milano’s new waterproof mascara is your go-to product if you want thick, flowing lashes. The product is dermatologically tested and is proven to be safe on your skin. The liquid texture prevents the solution from forming clumps and lends a smooth smudge-free finish.
Holika Holika Lash Correcting Mascara
Holika Holika brings you a unique 2-in-1 mascara + makeup remover set. The waterproof mascara delivers intense pigmentation without leaving smudges. Meanwhile, the eye & lip makeup remover helps you to delicately cleanse your skin every day. The set also includes a V-shaped trimmer to firmly extend your lashes and a brush to further define them.
Inglot Amc Eyeliner Gel
Try this gel-based eyeliner to highlight your eyes and make a unique statement. It has a creamy texture that keeps your skin moisturised but also doesn’t leave any smudgy traces. There are several options for you to pick from and you can get a crease-proof, long-lasting shine over your eyelids.
3 CE Super slim Waterproof Eyeliner
Check out the Superslim waterproof formula by 3 CE if you want thick, defined lashes. Due to this sleek design, you can seamlessly line your eyes to get a flawless look. The creamy texture helps the liner blend into your skin and delivers long-lasting colour. The solution is free from harmful elements and doesn’t cause any irritation.
ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Darkside Waterproof Gel Liner
The Darkside Waterproof Gel Liner from Anastasia Beverly Hills works like magic to accentuate your eyes. It feels light on your skin, lasts for long hours, and provides intense colour. The matte finish prevents the liner from smudging or developing flakes. As it is gel-based, the solution doesn’t dry out your skin either!
Bobbi Brown Longwear Cream Eyeshadow Stick
Master the art of highlighting your eyes with Bobbi Brown’s Cream Eyeshadow Stick. The product doesn’t leave any creases and blends with your skin tone seamlessly. The creamy texture of this eyeshadow makes it last longer than its counterparts. After all, a little glam and glitter to your eyelids can do no harm!
MAKE UP FOR EVER Aqua Resist Smoky Shadow
Love the smoky eye look? Well then, you must try the Aqua Resist Smoky Shadow from MAKE UP FOR EVER. The solution is sweat-proof and delivers a rich hue to your eyes. With Aqua Resist, you don’t need to worry about getting ugly creases. Besides, the product is safe on the skin and free of parabens and sulfates.
NUDESTIX 3pc Mini Nude Metallic Berry Eye Kit
Get yourself the Metallic Berry Eye Kit by Nudestix and paint your eyes in different shades every day. The silky smooth yet creamy texture of the formula gives you long-lasting colour. Pick your favourite from a mix of glittery terracotta, golden sand and matte brown shades. You also get a mini mirror and a jumbo cap sharpener in this kit.
IT COSMETICS Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer
Troubled by crow’s feet and wrinkles around your eyes? If so, get yourself a waterproof anti-ageing concealer from IT Cosmetics. Say goodbye to dark circles, redness, dark spots and broken capillaries by applying this magic ointment. Infused with the goodness of vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and peptides, the solution does wonders to your under-eye area and brings back its youthful glow.
Tom Ford Beauty Shade & Illuminate Concealer
Get rid of eye bags and attain a flawless look by applying the Shade & Illuminate Concealer by Tom Ford. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid which deeply moisturises your skin to keep it soft and plump. The concealer is crease-proof and effortlessly covers fine lines, wrinkles, and redness.
Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer
Want 16-hour long coverage for your under eyes? If so, the Vanish Airbrush Concealer by Hourglass could be the perfect solution for you. Although the solution blends easily with your skin, it doesn’t dehydrate it or clog pores. As the name suggests, the product lends an airbrushed finish while masking crow’s feet and other skin imperfections.
Sace Lady Matte Foundation
Want to upgrade your makeup routine? If so, include the Sace Lady Matte Foundation and attain a flawless look. The solution contains organic ingredients and natural minerals that seal moisture to keep the skin plump and healthy. Besides, the formula is lightweight and doesn’t clog pores, bringing out the natural radiance of your skin.
Maybelline New York Superstay Full Coverage 24H Foundation
As the name suggests, Maybelline’s Superstay Foundation provides full coverage for long hours. So, if you aren’t keen on doing touch-ups, this product is for you. The solution is oil-free, highly pigmented and has a smooth texture. It guarantees 24-hour wear without flaking or forming creases.
M.A.C. Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation
A foundation that can last for 36 hours? Is that even possible? Well, there’s nothing that M.A.C. can’t deliver. Check out this long-wear, sweat-proof, oil-free foundation that can lend your skin a radiant glow. The product is dermatologically tested and is proven to be safe for all skin types. Infused with hydrating ingredients, the solution offers nourishment to your skin instead of stripping it off moisture.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Is waterproof makeup smudge proof too?
Waterproof makeup is not completely a smudge-proof product but can help prevent smudges if you sweat.
Does waterproof makeup stay on sweat?
Yes. Waterproof makeup stays on just the way it is even when you are sweating.
How do I remove my waterproof makeup?
The best way to remove waterproof makeup is to use an oil-based makeup remover. Apart from that, you will need a few cotton balls. Put a small amount of the makeup remover on the cotton ball and gently wipe it across your skin to get the product off.
Can I wear waterproof makeup and go for a swim?
Yes, you can wear waterproof makeup while swimming.
Does vaseline make makeup waterproof?
No, rather you can use vaseline to remove waterproof makeup products from your face.