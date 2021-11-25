Black Friday 2021 discounts are finally upon us, and this includes our beloved beauty items. Here are some of the can’t-miss deals from Sephora Thailand to add to your shopping list.

It’s arguably the best time of the year to buy beauty items because every brand is practically on sale. If you’re anything like us and planning a mental shopping list of all the beauty goodies to nab on sale, we’ve got you covered. Especially for those who have been eyeing Sephora, we’ve come up with a shopping guide just for you. Here’s the list of the best Black Friday 2021 beauty deals to grab from Sephora.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Sephora Thailand]

Black Friday 2021: the best beauty deals from Sephora