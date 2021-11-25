Black Friday 2021 discounts are finally upon us, and this includes our beloved beauty items. Here are some of the can’t-miss deals from Sephora Thailand to add to your shopping list.
It’s arguably the best time of the year to buy beauty items because every brand is practically on sale. If you’re anything like us and planning a mental shopping list of all the beauty goodies to nab on sale, we’ve got you covered. Especially for those who have been eyeing Sephora, we’ve come up with a shopping guide just for you. Here’s the list of the best Black Friday 2021 beauty deals to grab from Sephora.
Black Friday 2021: the best beauty deals from Sephora
Pull off the prettiest holiday makeup look with the Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner. Whether you’re doing bold wings or just adding glitter to the inner corners of your eyes, it’s sure to let you have that look that brings some razzle-dazzle.
Here’s a long-wearing lip stain with luxurious matte colours that you need for your everyday look during the festive season. You’ll love the amazing comfortable wear and the kissable lips that it creates.
The versatile-formula Too Faced Peach Bloom Color Blossoming Lip & Cheek Tint adds a subtle-stained glass-skin effect to both your lips and cheeks. Besides the rosy-looking flush, you’ll get a natural-looking glow for your complexion, too.
Up your lash game while going green with the Tarte Tarteist Pro Cruelty-Free Lashes. In addition to the gentle and pleasant wear, these vegan falsies will give you a wide-eyed and naturally bold effect with minimum effort.
An ideal skincare set for pampered skin with a glass-like glow. Featuring all the items for a step-by-step regime, this collection leaves both a dewy radiance and intense hydration to keep your skin happy. Perfect for gift or keeping it all to yourself.
Give your festive makeup look a glamourous brightening effect with the Zoeva Plaisir Box Highlight Set. It’s a collection of Zoeva’s best-selling eyeshadow palettes that flatters every skin tone, creates radiant dimension, and adds a gorgeous pop of colour to your cheeks.
A good face primer will make your holiday makeup look an easier job. It helps to blur your imperfections so that your makeup lays on evenly and looks legit airbrushed.
You may already be starting to cosy up to warm clothing, but glowing skin is still a must to glam up during this festive season. Frank Body Shimmer Coffee Scrub buffs away dry skin and leaves you covered in a light shimmer.
