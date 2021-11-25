Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup > Black Friday 2021: the best beauty deals from Sephora
25 Nov 2021 06:25 PM

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
Black Friday 2021 discounts are finally upon us, and this includes our beloved beauty items. Here are some of the can’t-miss deals from Sephora Thailand to add to your shopping list.

It’s arguably the best time of the year to buy beauty items because every brand is practically on sale. If you’re anything like us and planning a mental shopping list of all the beauty goodies to nab on sale, we’ve got you covered. Especially for those who have been eyeing Sephora, we’ve come up with a shopping guide just for you. Here’s the list of the best Black Friday 2021 beauty deals to grab from Sephora.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Sephora Thailand]

Jump To / Table of Contents

  • Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner (Gold Limited Edition)
  • Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Stain
  • Too Faced Peach Bloom Color Blossoming Lip & Cheek Tint
  • Tarte Tarteist Pro Cruelty-Free Lashes
  • Mario Badescu Dew It For the Glow Skincare Set
  • Zoeva Plaisir Box Highlight Set
  • Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Face Primer
  • Frank Body Shimmer Coffee Scrub
Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner (Gold Limited Edition)

1 /8

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner (Gold Limited Edition)

Pull off the prettiest holiday makeup look with the Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner. Whether you’re doing bold wings or just adding glitter to the inner corners of your eyes, it’s sure to let you have that look that brings some razzle-dazzle.

[Image Credit: Marc Jacobs Beauty]

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner (Gold Limited Edition)
Price:
THB 396 (from THB 990)
shop now
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Stain

2 /8

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Stain

Here’s a long-wearing lip stain with luxurious matte colours that you need for your everyday look during the festive season. You’ll love the amazing comfortable wear and the kissable lips that it creates.

[Image Credit: Anastasia Beverly Hills]

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Stain
Price:
THB 325 (from THB 650)
shop now
Too Faced Peach Bloom Color Blossoming Lip & Cheek Tint

3 /8

Too Faced Peach Bloom Color Blossoming Lip & Cheek Tint

The versatile-formula Too Faced Peach Bloom Color Blossoming Lip & Cheek Tint adds a subtle-stained glass-skin effect to both your lips and cheeks. Besides the rosy-looking flush, you’ll get a natural-looking glow for your complexion, too.

[Image Credit: Too Faced]

Too Faced Peach Bloom Color Blossoming Lip & Cheek Tint
Price:
THB 450 (from THB 900)
shop now
Tarte Tarteist Pro Cruelty-Free Lashes

4 /8

Tarte Tarteist Pro Cruelty-Free Lashes

Up your lash game while going green with the Tarte Tarteist Pro Cruelty-Free Lashes. In addition to the gentle and pleasant wear, these vegan falsies will give you a wide-eyed and naturally bold effect with minimum effort.

[Image Credit: Tarte]

Tarte Tarteist Pro Cruelty-Free Lashes
Price:
THB 240 (from THB 400)
shop now
Mario Badescu Dew It For the Glow Skincare Set

5 /8

Mario Badescu Dew It For the Glow Skincare Set

An ideal skincare set for pampered skin with a glass-like glow. Featuring all the items for a step-by-step regime, this collection leaves both a dewy radiance and intense hydration to keep your skin happy. Perfect for gift or keeping it all to yourself.

[Image Credit: Mario Badescu]

Mario Badescu Dew It For the Glow Skincare Set
Price
THB 889 (from THB 1,270)
shop now
Zoeva Plaisir Box Highlight Set

6 /8

Zoeva Plaisir Box Highlight Set

Give your festive makeup look a glamourous brightening effect with the Zoeva Plaisir Box Highlight Set. It’s a collection of Zoeva’s best-selling eyeshadow palettes that flatters every skin tone, creates radiant dimension, and adds a gorgeous pop of colour to your cheeks.

[Image Credit: Zoeva]

Zoeva Plaisir Box Highlight Set
Price:
THB 1,225 (from THB 1,750)
shop now
Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Face Primer

7 /8

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Face Primer

A good face primer will make your holiday makeup look an easier job. It helps to blur your imperfections so that your makeup lays on evenly and looks legit airbrushed.

[Image Credit: Ole Henriksen]

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Face Primer
Price:
THB 945 (from THB 1,350)
shop now
Frank Body Shimmer Coffee Scrub

8 /8

Frank Body Shimmer Coffee Scrub

You may already be starting to cosy up to warm clothing, but glowing skin is still a must to glam up during this festive season. Frank Body Shimmer Coffee Scrub buffs away dry skin and leaves you covered in a light shimmer.

[Image Credit: Frank Body]

Frank Body Shimmer Coffee Scrub
Price:
THB 679 (from THB970)
shop now
Skincare Beauty Grooming Shopping Sephora black friday 2021
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.

