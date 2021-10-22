Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup > Lisa Blackpink x MAC Cosmetics: what we know about the first collection
Lisa Blackpink x MAC Cosmetics: what we know about the first collection
Beauty & Grooming
22 Oct 2021 09:21 AM

Lisa Blackpink x MAC Cosmetics: what we know about the first collection

Shatricia Nair
Managing Editor
Lisa Blackpink x MAC Cosmetics: what we know about the first collection
Beauty & Grooming
Lisa Blackpink x MAC Cosmetics: what we know about the first collection

Blackpink’s Lisa was appointed global ambassador for MAC Cosmetics only last year, and now the megastar is about to launch her own collection for the brand.

Her first collection, announced on MAC’s social media account as “Designed by Lisa. Created by MAC. Exclusively for you,” will see a curation of her favourite products from the brand, plus all-new shades that are inspired by the things she loves most. The Thai singer, who’s also known as Lalisa Manobal, was the first female K-pop star to become the face of the company.

(All images: @lalalalisa_m)

lisa blackpink mac cosmetics

“I have always been a big fan of MAC! I like how the brand turns makeup into a form of self-expression, which always gives me great confidence on stage. Together with MAC, I am excited to invite and empower more audiences as we both have individuality and diversity at our core,” said Lisa said in a statement.

The multi-hyphenate has had a busy year, especially since she just launched her first solo album, “Lalisa” just a few months ago. Her eponymous song reached 73.6 million views within 24 hours of release, making it the most-viewed video by a solo artist in 24 hours. She was also selected to be Celine and Bulgari’s global ambassador last year.

lisa blackpink mac cosmetics

Stay tuned for more information on Lisa’s first collection with MAC Cosmetics, but if the teaser images are of any indication, we can expect an eyeshadow palette with shimmery shades, boldly-coloured lipsticks, and of course, lots of eyeliner.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

Beauty MAC Cosmetics Makeup Blackpink Blackpink Lisa Lalisa
You might also like ...
Shatricia Nair
Managing Editor
Shatricia Nair is a motoring, watches, and wellness writer who is perpetually knee-deep in the world of V8s, tourbillons, and the latest fitness trends. She is fuelled by peanut butter and three cups of coffee a day.
Motoring Wellness Watches Beauty Style
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk